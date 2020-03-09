Western Kentucky's women's tennis team dropped a 4-3 decision to host North Alabama on Monday in Birmingham, Ala.
With doubles wins by the No. 1 pair of Lisa Friess and Cora-Lynn von Dungern (6-3) as well as the No. 3 duo of Tristen Bryant-Otake and Lauren Joch (6-4), WKU secured the opening point and got out to a 1-0 lead on the road.
The Lady Toppers' success continued right out of the gate in singles as well, with Laura Bernardos defeating UNA's Lee-Taylor Bishop by a score of 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6 to give WKU a 2-0 lead. The Lions (6-9) came back and claimed the next four singles results, however, to clinch the team win. Still, von Dungern was able to salvage a come-from-behind, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles over UNA’s Sydney Flesch.
The Lady Toppers’ next competition will be against Dayton on Sunday at the WKU Tennis Complex. Match time is 1 p.m.
