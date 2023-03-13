Western Kentucky's women's tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to UTSA on Monday in San Antonio.
The Lady Toppers moved to 10-7 on the year, while the Roadrunners improved to 10-7.
The Lady Toppers lost the doubles point for the first time in four matches, dropping matches on courts one and two, 6-2 and 6-4, with the match on court three going unfinished. The Lady Toppers dropped all six singles matches making the final tally 7-0, in favor of UTSA.
“We ran into a very good team today in UTSA,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “Coming in, I thought the doubles point was going to be crucial today and I was right. This was a great trip for us to come here, play two teams, and get some outside matches against C-USA teams that will help us for the remaining part of the season.”
WKU will return home following its eight-match road trip for a doubleheader on Friday against Tennessee State and Southern Indiana beginning at 2 p.m. The location for these matches will depend on the weather conditions.
Final Results
Singles (Order of finish: 2,1,3,4,5,6,5)
1. Aleksandra Zlatarova (UTSA) def. Paola Cortez (WKU) 6-3, 6-4
2. Fatima Gutierrez (UTSA) def. Sayda Hernandez (WKU) 6-2, 6-2
3. Alexandra Weir (UTSA) def. Rachel Hermanova (WKU) 6-4, 6-2
4. Magda Tuells (UTSA) def. Sofia Blanco (WKU) 7-5, 7-5