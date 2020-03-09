Western Kentucky tennis opened up Conference USA play with a 5-0 loss to UAB on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Toppers dropped to 6-9 on the season, as the Blazers improved to 11-4 for their eighth straight win.
"UAB has an extremely good team, but I'm happy with how we battled to the end," coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "North Alabama is always great at home, so we know tomorrow will be a difficult match as well."
UAB took wins at the No. 1 and 3 doubles pairs to claim the first point of the match, while WKU's No. 2 duo of Tristen Bryant-Otake and Lauren Joch trailed 6-5 in their set before the head-to-head went unfinished.
In singles, the Blazers were victorious at the No. 2, 3, 4 and 5 spots to clinch the 5-0 team match result. WKU's Cora-Lynn von Dungern at No. 1 and Lucia Diaz Saez at No. 6 each played into their third sets before being called off the courts in unfinished matches.
Next up, the Lady Toppers travel to Florence, Ala., to conclude the road trip at North Alabama on Monday, March 9 at 1 p.m. CT. WKU is 6-7 all-time against North Alabama, which included a four-match win streak from 2013-14. The Lions took the most recent meeting, however, on March 17, 2019.
Final Results
Singles (Order of finish: 2,3,4,5)
1: Cora-Lynn von Dungern (WKU) vs. Jana Heckling (UAB) 6-3, 4-6, 2-1, unfinished
2: Adela Wasserbauerova (UAB) def. Tristen Bryant-Otake (WKU) 6-1, 6-2
3: Marlene Herrman (UAB) def. Lauren Joch (WKU) 6-2, 6-1
4: Dominika Hrabalova (UAB) def. Lisa Friess (WKU) 6-3, 6-3
5: Megan Bertrands (UAB) def. Laura Bernardos (WKU) 6-4, 6-1
6: Lucia Diaz Saez (WKU) vs. Hana Sisirak (UAB) 6-4, 1-6, unfinished
Doubles (Order of finish 3,1)
1: Hrabalova/Wasserbauerova (UAB) def. Friess/von Dungern (WKU) 6-3
2: Hecking/Herrman (UAB) vs. Bryant-Otake/Joch (WKU) 6-5, unfinished
3: Sisirak/Witthaus (UAB) def. Bernardos/Diaz Saez (WKU) 6-3
