Western Kentucky senior Lisa Friess stayed undefeated in singles play this season, but the Lady Toppers suffered their first women's tennis loss of 2020 by a score of 6-1 to Northern Kentucky on Saturday.
Friess defeated the Norse’s Katja Dijanezevic by a score of 6-2, 6-3, as the Graz, Austria, native improved to 4-0 this season playing at the No. 4 spot. But that was the only team point for the Lady Toppers on the afternoon.
Junior Laura Bernardos won her first set by a score of 6-1 against NKU’s Elizabeth Rozin at the No. 3 position, but fell in second and third set tie-breaks.
The Norse opened up by winning at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to take a 1-0 lead, then secured three singles wins for the match-clinching fourth point before Friess put WKU on the board.
The Lady Toppers (3-1) will be back in action Jan. 31 for a 2 p.m. neutral-site match against Ball State in Murfreesboro, Tenn. WKU then hosts its first match of the season Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. vs. Austin Peay at the WKU Tennis Complex.
