The Western Kentucky women's tennis team suffered a loss to Ball State on Sunday, falling to the Cardinals 6-1.
Cora-Lynn von Dungern claimed the lone singles win of the day, defeating her opponent 6-1, 2-6, 1-0 in a third-set tiebreaker at the No. 1 position.
WKU dropped to 1-6 on the season, while the Cardinals improved to 7-2, winning their seventh consecutive match.
WKU began the match in a tightly-contested doubles portion of play. After Ball State won 6-2 at the No. 1 spot, the Lady Toppers' No. 3 pair of Tristen Bryant-Otake and Lauren Joch took their match by a score of 7-5. But the No. 2 matchup went to the Cardinals in a 7-5 result, giving the hosts the opening 1-0 lead.
Ball State won the first four singles matches in straight sets to clinch the overall competition and take a 5-0 lead. After von Dungern won her matchup, Lisa Friess went to a third-set tiebreaker, but fell at the No. 5 position by a score of 4-6, 6-4, 0-1. It was von Dungern's second win of the season and eighth of her WKU career in her second season.
Next up for the Lady Toppers will be a pair of Conference USA matches this coming weekend. The squad will face Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss on Friday and Saturday, respectively, at a neutral site in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Commented