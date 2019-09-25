Western Kentucky's volleyball team pushed its win streak to double-digits with its 10th sweep of the season in Tuesday night’s 3-0 (25-21, 25-7, 25-15) victory over Austin Peay.
The Lady Toppers concluded nonconference play with a 14-1 record and remained unbeaten at Diddle Arena at 8-0.
With a total of four aces on the night, the NCAA service ace leader, WKU's Sophia Cerino, extended her streak of four or more aces in a match to four. She’s registered at least one ace in six consecutive matches and 11-of-15 total contests this season.
Logan Kael added three more of WKU’s 10 aces to go along with six digs.
Paige Briggs and Lauren Matthews led WKU with 11 kills each and hit a combined .600 on the night with one error. Briggs collected her eighth double-double outing of the season with a match-high 13 digs as well. Matthews finished with four solo blocks on the night.
Leading WKU in blocks was Cerino and Katie Isenbarger, who teamed up for five block assists in the match.
Isenbarger finished with seven kills on a .333 attack clip while Kayland Jackson added six and Cerino chipped in five.
Nadia Dieudonne tallied 33 assists while leading WKU to a .400 hitting clip – the squad’s best mark since hitting .426 at UTEP on Oct. 26, 2018.
With its nonconference slate concluded, WKU turns its attention to Conference USA action as Southern Miss visits Sunday for a noon match at Diddle Arena.
