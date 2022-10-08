A second-half goal by Kenlee Newcom led the Western Kentucky soccer team to a 1-0 road win at Florida International on Friday night in the Lady Toppers’ lone match of the week.
WKU women’s soccer
Lady Toppers earn 1-0 win at FIU
- By the Daily News
“FIU is a very good team and we have the utmost respect for their program,” WKU head coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “They really took it to us in the first half. We made some adjustments at halftime, and our players responded with great discipline. What a joy to see Kenlee Newcom score her first career goal after the injury hardships that she has faced. I’m just really proud of our players. This was a very big win for our team.”
WKU (5-5-3 overall, 2-2-1 Conference USA) was on the defense for much of the first half with FIU (2-6-3, 0-3-3 C-USA) getting off seven shots in the first 45 minutes. In the 28th minute, Alexis Bach made a goal-line save that kept the Panthers off the board – FIU got a header off a free kick that Bach caught and kept the ball off the line despite falling backward.
The Lady Toppers came out in the second half looking like the more aggressive team, getting off seven shots in the frame. That included a shot that bounced off the crossbar from Kayla Meyer and the goal from Newcom.
Coming into the match off the bench, Newcom made an immediate impact. WKU was awarded a corner kick in the 71st minute. Carmen Marin took the kick for WKU, sending the ball into the box. It pinballed around to Anna Isger and Emily Speidel before making it to Newcom, who finished it off.
It was Newcom’s first career goal at WKU.
The shutout was the sixth of the season for WKU and the fifth of the year for goalkeeper Bach. The WKU defense has held opponents to just nine goals in 11 matches.
WKU will be back at the WKU Soccer Complex on Thursday to host Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m.
