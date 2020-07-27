Western Kentucky's tennis was named a 2020 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team, the school announced Monday in a release. With a team grade point average over 3.2, the Lady Toppers were one of 244 programs in the nation that earned this distinction.
In addition, with grade point averages over 3.5, six WKU student-athletes were honored as Scholar-Athletes by the organization. Current Lady Toppers Laura Bernardos, Cora-Lynn von Dungern, Lisa Friess and Lauren Joch were honored individually, as well as former student-athlete Zoe Wende and incoming Radford transfer Alexis Cramer.
At the conclusion of the spring semester, five WKU student-athletes (Bernardos, Friess, Joch, Tristen Bryant-Otake and Kyla Dilger) earned Dean’s List recognition for their grades, while von Dungern and Wende were recognized on the President’s List with 4.0 grade point averages. Friess completed her undergraduate degree this spring in biochemistry while finishing the semester at home.
The Lady Toppers finished the 2020 spring season with a 6-10 dual match record before the remainder of the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.