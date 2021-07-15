For the second straight season, the Western Kentucky tennis team was named a 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team, the organization announced this week. With a team grade point average over 3.2 the past year, the Lady Toppers were one of 210 programs in the nation that earned this distinction.
"Really proud of the team for being recognized as an All-Academic team by the ITA, which is such a great honor," WKU head coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "We have always stressed high achieving on the court and in the classroom during my tenure and we look forward to continuing the tradition during the 2021/2022 academic year."
In addition, with grade point averages over 3.5, six WKU student-athletes were honored as Scholar-Athletes by the organization. Current Lady Toppers Laura Bernardos, Cora-Lynn von Dungern and Samantha Martinez were honored individually, as well as former student-athletes Kyla Dilger, Lisa Friess and Adriana Subias.
This year, Bernardos and von Dungern completed their undergraduate studies, while Friess earned her master's degree from WKU.
The Lady Toppers finished their 2021 spring season with a 7-14 dual match record. WKU capped the campaign with five victories in the team's final nine matches, which included a three-match win streak during that stretch.