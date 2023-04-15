Western Kentucky's women's tennis team claimed a 4-0 victory over visiting UTEP in a Conference USA matchup on Saturday.
The Lady Toppers improved to 15-9 on the year, while the Miners fell to 5-12. The 15th win of the season for WKU now stands alone as the third most in the program's history.
The Lady Toppers got off to a fast start with Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova securing the win on court three, 6-2, downing the Miners in quick fashion.
Next to finish on court one was Paola Cortez and Sayda Hernandez, 6-3, securing the doubles point for WKU. This marked the sixth time in seven matches the Lady Toppers have taken the doubles point.
In singles play, WKU strengthened its grip on the lead with Hermanova picking up her 17th win of the season 6-2 and 6-3 in the No. 2 slot to take a 2-0 advantage. Cortez followed suit on court one winning 6-3 and 6-3 leaving the Lady Toppers just one point away from securing the victory.
In the No. 5 slot, Sunskrithi Damera won in dominating fashion 6-3 and 6-1 to complete the 4-0 sweep of the Miners. Mariana Zegada had a narrow 6-5 lead on court six when play was stopped.
“Great win today, probably our best performance of the year and we sure saved it for the right time,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “Today was a team performance, one through six battled in singles and we did the same thing one through three in doubles. It puts us in a position to one: get us a decent seed next week and two: gives us some momentum going into the conference tournament.”
The Lady Toppers will wrap up the 2023 regular season and host Marshall on Sunday. First serve is set for 1 p.m.