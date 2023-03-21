Western Kentucky's women's tennis team swept its third straight match with a 4-0 win at North Alabama on Tuesday in Florence, Ala.
The Lady Toppers improved to 13-7 on the year, while the Lions fell to 6-10.
“We played well against a very good (North) Alabama team,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “We played very good doubles today as well as at No. 5 and No. 6 in singles play.”
The Lady Toppers claimed their third straight doubles point, winning at No. 1 and No. 3 while dropping the match on court two. The No. 1 duo of Paola Cortez and Sayda Hernandez won their second straight match and fourth of the season, getting the 6-2 decision. After falling at No. 2, the No. 3 pair of Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova earned the doubles point for WKU, winning 6-3 to take the early lead.
Going into singles play with the 1-0 lead, the Lady Toppers showcased their depth, winning at the back three spots, all in straight sets, to win the match, 4-0.
At No. 6, Mariana Zegada struck first, winning 6-2, 6-0. She claimed her third win in a row and got to double-digit singles wins, improving to 10-6 on the season.
Sunskrithi Damera pushed the lead to 3-0 after winning on court five without dropping a game, 6-0, 6-0, to also win her third in a row and improve to 9-7 on the year.
At the No. 4 position, Sofia Blanco clinched the match for the Lady Toppers, earning a 7-6, 6-1 victory and complete the sweep of the Lions.
The final three matches were stopped after the conclusion of the court four match.
The Lady Toppers will return home March 29 when they host Alabama A&M at 1 p.m. The Location of the match will be dependent on weather.