Western Kentucky's women's tennis team won its third match in a row with a 4-3 victory against visiting Murray State on Friday night.
The Lady Toppers improved to 6-3 on the year, while the Racers fall to 4-2.
The Lady Toppers won the doubles point for the fourth consecutive match, winning on court one and court three. Samantha Martinez and Mariana Zegada got it rolling early for WKU, winning 6-3 on court three. The duo improved to a perfect 5-0 on the season.
The Racers evened the match, winning at the No. 2 spot, 6-4, but Paola Cortez and Sayda Hernandez secured the first point for the Lady Toppers, winning 6-3 on court one. It marked the first win of the season for the No. 1 pair.
Up 1-0 going into singles play, the Lady Toppers wasted no time getting the final three points they needed to secure the match.
Zegada was the first to finish, not dropping a single game on court six. The sophomore earned the 6-0, 6-0 win, improving to 6-2 on the year. Sofia Blanco won in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 at the No. 4 position. She claimed her sixth win on the season, improving to 6-3. On court three, Rachel Hermanova clinched the match with her team-high seventh win on the 2023 campaign, winning 6-3, 6-4.
With the match already decided, the final three matches were played out, all going in favor of the Racers. Making the final tally, 4-3.
“That was a great win for us. Murray was within a point or two of being undefeated coming in here,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “Just kind of like last week against Belmont, we knew if we could win a lot of first sets, we would be in this match. Especially after winning the doubles point, that made a big difference.
"Sofia, Mariana, and Rachel played very, very good in singles. They did a great job of bringing the win home for us. Murray is a tough team. They had gotten the upper hand on us the last few years, so it is a good win for us. Hoping to build on it next week when we up to Ball State and IUPUI.”
The Lady Toppers kick off an eight-match road stretch Feb. 18 when they head to Muncie, Ind., to face Ball State and continuing on Feb. 19 against IUPUI in Indianapolis.
Final Results
Singles (Order of finish: 6,4,3,1,2,5)
1: Sarah Bureau (MSU) def. Paola Cortez (WKU) 6-4, 6-2
2: Emma Honore (MSU) def. Sayda Hernandez (WKU) 4-6, 6-4, 10-3
3: Rachel Hermanova (WKU) def. Annika Pschorr (MSU) 6-3, 6-4
4: Sofia Blanco (WKU) def. Natalie Slezakova (MSU) 6-3, 6-0
5: Paola Campiogotto (MSU) def. Sunskrithi Damera (WKU) 6-2, 7-6 (6)
6: Mariana Zegada (WKU) def. Megan Null (MSU) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles (Order of finish 3,2,1)
1: Cortez/Hernandez (WKU) def. Honore/Bureau (MSU) 6-3
2: Pschorr/Slezakova (MSU) def. Blanco/Hermanova (WKU) 6-4
3: Martinez/Zegada (WKU) def. Null/Campigotto (MSU) 6-3