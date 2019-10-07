For the 18th straight season, the Western Kentucky women's team has earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award with a team GPA of 3.58 for the 2018-19 academic year.
“We are one of only a handful of schools at any level that has received this award every year in program history,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments in the classroom. Our players embody what it means to be a college student-athlete. Most of our players will go professional in something other than soccer, and our commitment to their education is paramount. We are grateful to the USC for recognizing these accomplishments.”
WKU’s 3.58 GPA is tied for the second highest in Conference USA and is in the top 15 percent of all NCAA Division I programs.
United Soccer Coaches annually recognizes collegiate soccer teams for exemplary performances in the classroom. The Team Award is given out to programs who are active members within the organization with a composite GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
The Lady Toppers (6-4-1, 2-2 C-USA) will return to action on Thursday at UTEP. Match time is set for 8 p.m. (CDT).
