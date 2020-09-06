Western Kentucky's women’s golf team extended its lead Sunday in the second round of USA Intercollegiate, shooting an ever-par 288 at the 6,002-yard, par-72 Robert Trent Jones Trail - Magnolia Grove (Crossings Course) in Mobile, Ala.
Two Lady Toppers finished under par to help create the five-shot difference between WKU and host South Alabama headed into the final round. Senior Megan Clarke and redshirt senior Teri Doss each shot 1-under 71 during the second round. The pair are tied for seventh on the individual leaderboard.
Freshman Rylea Marcum followed up her first-round 67 with a second-round 74. She is in second place, just three shots back at her first collegiate event.
Rounding out the scoring was graduate senior Mary Joiner. The team veteran shot an even-par 72 to give WKU its leg up on South Alabama. She is now tied for 10th. Freshman Rachel Rich shot 7-over 79 on the day and is tied for 33rd.
Two Lady Topper individuals have also found success on the golf course. Senior Olivia Reed fired a 2-under 70 and is tied with Doss and Clarke for seventh. Sophomore Sarah Arnold shot 7-over 79 and is tied for 13th.
Including WKU's individuals, six of the top 15 golfers on the leaderboard are Lady Toppers.
Tee times for Monday’s final round will begin at 8 a.m.
