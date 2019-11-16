Defense led the way for Western Kentucky in a 77-46 blowout win over Belmont on Wednesday.
Now the Lady Toppers' defense will face another test when Central Michigan comes to E.A. Diddle Arena on Sunday for a 2 p.m. game, the second in a three-game homestand for WKU.
"They're as potent of an offensive team as Belmont, if not more," WKU coach Greg Collins said following Wednesday's game. "Our job will be to make sure we guard, make sure we defensive rebound in those possessions and then execute on the other end."
WKU (2-1) held Belmont, which had made 41.3 percent of its 46 3-point attempts in a 2-0 start, to just two makes from beyond the arc in Wednesday's win. In the Lady Toppers' first victory – a 75-62 decision at Mercer – WKU held the Bears to just one 3-pointer. It came after allowing Kentucky Wesleyan and Louisville to go a combined 20-of-48 from 3-point range in an exhibition and the season opener, respectively. The Lady Toppers' defensive effort also included holding the Bruins without a field goal from the 4:41 mark in the third quarter until the 4:36 mark in the fourth.
Central Michigan (0-2) put up 105 points in its first game – a double-overtime, 6-point loss to Green Bay – before falling at No. 9 Louisville on Thursday 76-63 after trailing by just three at halftime. The entire Central Michigan starting five is averaging double-figure scoring, led by junior Micaela Kelly's 21.5 points per game and Kyra Bussell's 20. Maddy Watters (12.0 points per game), Molly Davis (12.0) and Jahari Smith (11.0) round out that group.
WKU lost at Central Michigan 108-90 in the fourth game last season. Smith and Kelly each put up 19 points in the meeting and Watters had 18. The Chippewas were 38-of-59 from the field and 16-of-29 from 3-point range in the game, including 10 that came in the first half. Central Michigan had 38 points at the end of the first quarter.
"Central Michigan's coming in here and they just lost – not just lost – but they lost a game to Wisconsin Green Bay 111-105," Collins said. "When we played them up there last year it was 107-90. We've got a big challenge."
Dee Givens had a team-high 23 points in last year's meeting and is coming off a 24-point performance against Belmont. Raneem Elgedaway had 20 points against the Chippewas last year and is averaging 12.3 points and 11.3 rebounds – averages helped by an 18-point, 19-rebound game at Mercer.
Whitney Creech is currently second on the team in scoring with 14 points per game, while Sherry Porter is fourth (11.7) and Meral Abdelgawad is fifth (7.7). Collins gave much of the credit for Givens' big game Wednesday to those three making shots. WKU is now shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point range.
WKU turned the ball over only eight times – two times in the first half – Wednesday, after a 25-turnover game at Mercer. Central Michigan forced an average of 14.5 turnovers through its first two games.
The Lady Toppers are 2-1 for the first time since 2016-17. Sunday's meeting will be the second all time with Central Michigan and WKU's fourth-straight game against a team that played in last season's NCAA Tournament. That stretch included Louisville, the ninth-ranked team in the Associated Press poll, as well as Belmont, which received votes.
"We had it on the board – RV – in parenthesis. We knew that meant for Belmont that they were receiving votes for the top 25," Collins said. "That's where we want to be, that's where we should be, so we're taking one game at a time and Central Michigan will be another challenge and maybe even a greater challenge than Belmont, so we'll see kind of where we are."
CENTRAL MICHIGAN (0-2) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (2-1)
2 p.m., Sunday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Micaela Kelly, g, 5-6, jr. (21.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Kyra Bussell, f, 6-1, jr. (20.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg); Maddy Watters, g, 5-9, jr. (12.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Molly Davis, g, 5-7, fr. (12.0 ppg, 6.0 apg); Jahari Smith, c, 6-0, so. (11.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg)
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (15.7 ppg, 6 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (12.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (7.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (14.0 ppg, 4.3 apg); Sherry Porter, g, 5-7, jr (11.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg).
Television
ESPN+
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Heather Oesterle (0-2 first season; 0-2 overall) Central Michigan; Greg Collins (22-16 second season; 22-16 overall) WKU.
Series record
Central Michigan leads the series 1-0 (Central Michigan won the last meeting 108-90 on Nov. 17, 2018, at McGuirk Arena).
Last time out
Central Michigan lost 76-63 to Louisville on Thursday; WKU won 77-46 against Belmont on Wednesday.
