The Western Kentucky soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to Vanderbilt on Thursday night in Nashville.
The match was scoreless through the first 50 minutes, but the Commodores scored two second-half goals to clinch the win.
“I thought we started off the game with a lot of discipline and intensity,” WKU head coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “We knew Vanderbilt was a very good possession team. They knocked the ball around really well tonight. I thought we got fatigued in the second half and as we got fatigued we started making some mental mistakes and played with a little less discipline. I’m proud of our kids. We fought hard. I told them if we had been a little more disciplined and a little tidier on the ball we give ourselves a chance down the stretch in this one.”
The first half was a gridlock defensive battle between the two teams. WKU held off seven shots from the Vanderbilt attack and stopped countless scoring threats to keep the game scoreless going into halftime.
The Lady Toppers had a couple of scoring opportunities in the first half. Katie Erwin slipped away from a defender and got the ball to Kayla Meyer in the box for a close-range shot, but a Vanderbilt defender blocked the attempt. Just before halftime, Lily Rummo got off a shot from 20 yards out that was on target, but Commodore goalkeeper Kate Devine made a leaping save.
Vanderbilt struck first in the 51st minute and then scored again just over four minutes later -- with goals both by Alex Kerr.
The Lady Toppers will be back in action Sunday at Tennessee Tech in a 6 p.m. game.