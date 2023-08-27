WKU WOMEN'S SOCCER Lady Toppers fall 5-1 at home against No. 17 Xavier Daily News Aug 27, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Kentucky's women's soccer team dropped a 5-1 decision to No. 17 Xavier on Sunday afternoon at the WKU Soccer Complex.The Musketeers struck first in the 24th minute to go ahead 1-0.WKU (1-1-2) evened the score in the 45th minute when Aspen Seaich launched a ball into the box and found Lily Rummo. Rummo one-touched it into the back of the net.Just 44 seconds later, Xavier (3-1) retook the lead. The Musketeers added three more goals in the second half. It was Rummo’s first goal of the season and the fifth of her WKU career. She became the eighth Lady Topper to score a goal this season.WKU goalkeeper Maddie Davis had a career high nine saves in the match.WKU will wrap up its six-game homestand this week with a pair of matches. On Friday, the Lady Toppers will host North Alabama at 6 p.m. and then will take on Belmont on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wku Women's Soccer Xavier Wku Soccer Complex Lily Rummo Aspen Seaich