Western Kentucky, coming off a loss at North Texas on Tuesday in the Conference USA opener, hung with conference preseason favorite Rice at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston on Saturday in a game that featured nine ties and eight lead changes, but the Owls came away with a 73-65 victory by outscoring the Lady Toppers by 11 points in the fourth quarter.
"They were locked in. They were locked in and ready to play. We did a much better job on the boards even though in the first half we got outrebounded. They were locked in and they knew what we had to do to win the ballgame," WKU coach Greg Collins said after the game on the ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM broadcast. "I'm really proud of the effort. There's still things that we've got to clean up and do a better job of, but I'm really proud of the intensity and the focus and the effort."
The Lady Toppers (8-5 overall, 0-2 C-USA) were led by Raneem Elgedawy with 23 points, nine rebounds, six steals, an assist and a block. Dee Givens added 15 points and five rebounds. She connected on three shots from deep, snapping a three-game slump with a made 3-pointer. Whitney Creech scored 14 points and tied her season high in assists with seven.
WKU forced seven turnovers early to jump out to a 13-4 lead and forced nine total turnovers in the first quarter. After Rice (7-6, 2-0) scored the opening basket, the Lady Toppers went on a 13-2 run to build their lead, including six points from Elgedawy. Rice outscored WKU 11-4 to close out the quarter.
WKU outscored Rice 16-14 in the second quarter to take a 33-29 lead into the break. The difference-maker for WKU was Elgedawy, who scored 12 points in the frame.
Rice scored the first six points of the third quarter to take its first lead of the game, but a 3-pointer from Givens on the next possession put WKU back on top. From there, the two teams went back-and-forth, tying the score three times. An 8-0 run fueled by five points from Sherry Porter helped WKU build a six-point lead. The Lady Toppers went into the final quarter ahead by three.
Rice started the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to take the lead. Creech made a jumper in the paint to cut it to one, but the Owls knocked down a 3-pointer to extend it back to a two-possession game. On the next play, Givens made a basket to bring it to a two-point game. From there, the two teams combined to make 20 free throws with only two field goals being scored for the remaining 5:25 left in the game. Fifteen of those free throws were scored by the Owls, leading Rice to outscore WKU 24-13 in the final quarter.
"I'm really sick and tired of the officiating in this conference being so unbalanced toward the home team. Every time we travel someplace, it's drastically unbalanced for the home team," Collins said on the radio broadcast. "Tonight, they have 26 points at the free-throw line. They score 73 total. This is a team that scored 47 points in the game. You can't win a game with 47 points unless somebody gives you 26 free throws.
"If you're going to call the game that way, then call the game that way, but there's a 22 free-throw attempt differential between theirs and ours, and it's not like they were in a zone. They were playing man and I'm getting tired of watching Raneem Elgedawy get pushed and held and grabbed and then down at the other end, she gets called for that stuff. There's going to be a phone call made tomorrow morning, I promise you."
WKU shot 10-of-14 from the free-throw line and Rice was 26-of-36. Of those 36 free-throw attempts, 21 came in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Toppers return to E.A. Diddle Arena for the first time in 2020 and the first time since Dec. 4 to host UAB at 11 a.m. Thursday for the annual Education Game.
