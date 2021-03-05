The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team wasn’t able to overcome an abysmal offensive night at Old Dominion on Thursday and fell to the Monarchs 55-53.
Raneem Elgedawy led the Lady Toppers with 16 points and 14 rebounds along with three steals, two blocks and two assists. It was her ninth double-double of the season in 13 games and the 37th of her career.
Meral Abdelgawad was the only other Lady Topper in double-digit points with 12. She also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Hope Sivori had eight assists, five rebounds and four steals.
WKU had its worst shooting night in the last four games, shooting 35.3% from the field (24 of 68) and 23.1% from 3-point range (3 of 13).
Old Dominion was led by Ajah Wayne's 17-point, 12-rebound performance, and Victoria Morris also contributed 17 points. Amari Young finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Lady Toppers got off to a slow start, falling behind 9-1 early in the first quarter. The Lady Toppers outscored the Monarchs 12-6 in the remainder of the quarter to get within two heading into the second period.
WKU gained traction in the second, outscoring Old Dominion 15-10 in the frame to take a 28-25 lead at halftime.
The Lady Toppers pushed their lead to five a couple of times early in the third, but Old Dominion cut it to two at the 6:41 mark with a 3. From there, WKU used an 11-3 run to take its largest lead, going ahead 43-33. The Monarchs closed the quarter with five-straight points to go into the final frame down five.
Elgedawy scored the first points of the fourth quarter, but Old Dominion followed with an 11-0 run that would give it the lead for the first time since the second quarter. Behind by four, WKU scored four straight to tie up the game with 3:02 left, but the Monarchs went back ahead by five. Ally Collett hit her third 3-pointer of the game at the 1:48 mark to get WKU within one. Elgedawy split a pair of free throws to get within one and Old Dominion pushed it back to two with 23 seconds left with a free throw of their own. WKU had multiple looks to win it and to tie, but were not successful.
WKU and Old Dominion will be back in action Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST in Norfolk.
