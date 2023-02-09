MURFREESBORO, TENN. – A record shooting night wasn’t enough for the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team, which fell to Conference USA leader Middle Tennessee 94-81 on Thursday at the Murphy Center.
Despite a school record 16 3-pointers, WKU (13-10 overall, 10-4 Conference USA) fell short in its quest to pull even with the Lady Raiders in the standings – with MTSU shooting 55% from the field, led by a 37-point night from Savannah Wheeler.
Wheeler, who didn’t play when the teams met on Dec. 31 in Bowling Green, finished 11-for-16 from the field and 13-for-15 from the free-throw line.
“It really comes down to defense,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “We didn’t sit down and guard. Savannah Wheeler did whatever she wanted to do on our guards. Our guards weren’t able to contain her or stay in front of her.
“We’ve got to do a better job on our defense. We work on it, but we are still not there and that’s what hurting us.”
WKU started hot with three 3s in the first three minutes – eventually pushing the lead to 17-10 after a layup by Acacia Hayes midway through the first quarter.
Middle Tennessee (19-4, 12-2) trimmed the deficit to 22-21 to start the second, before the Lady Toppers used a 9-0 run to build a 31-21 advantage with 7:36 left in the half.
The Lady Raiders controlled for the rest of the half. A 10-0 run tied the score 31-all and after a 3 by Aaliyah Pitts stopped the momentum briefly, MTSU scored five straight to take its first lead of the night.
Hope Sivori drained a 3 to push WKU back in front 37-36, but the Lady Raiders scored the next seven points to move back into the lead. MTSU’s lead grew to as much as eight in the first half, with Lady Raiders leading 49-42 at halftime.
WKU shot 50% in the first half, but Middle Tennessee was a blistering 63% from the field and 9-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Middle Tennessee led by as much as nine in the third before WKU came roaring back, tying the score 64-all on a 3 from Mya Meredith.
After the Lady Raiders regained the lead, WKU tied it one more time on a 3 from Acacia Hayes made the score 69-all with 9:41 left.
Jalynn Gregory answered with a 3 on the other end to spark an 11-2 run that pushed the lead back to nine. WKU was unable to get closer than six points the rest of the way.
“We got it close,” Collins said. “In the third quarter we changed defenses and then we let Gregory get free for two deep 3s. We know the scouting report, but the players that were supposed to guard her were sitting way back and left her wide open. Those were kind of separators. They pushed the lead out there and we never got close again.
“I think we just got a little leg weary. We got worn down a little bit. Some of that is frustration from not making shots and seeing them make shots and then we had to foul and put Savannah at the line too much. It really came down to not being able to stop her on defense and then contain some of those shooters and get some defensive boards.”
Meredith led WKU with a season high 21 points – including 5-for-5 from 3-point range. Hayes added 17 points and Aaliyah Pitts finished with 14 points.
“I think the positive is, we are still getting better,” Collins said. “That is what we’ve got to focus on is the growth process. The next thing we have to focus on is that we are more determined on defense and defensive rebounding.
“They don’t quit fighting. They keep playing hard. That’s something we can count on. We just have to be a little more efficient for us to be able to beat a team of this caliber.”
While Wheeler led the way for MTSU, Gregory added 19 points and Anastasiia Boldyreva and Alexis Whittington added 13 points each.
WKU will take the weekend off before hosting Charlotte at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 and Rice on Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. Four of the Lady Toppers' final six regular-season games will be at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU sits second in the conference, a game ahead of UTEP in the loss column.
“I’m proud that they fought hard to have this opportunity to play a team of this caliber on their home floor for first place,” Collins said. “That’s a positive. Now we have to go back and be more critical about our game and what we have to do to get better for Rice and Charlotte and see if we can keep fighting and put ourselves in position for a good seed in the tournament.”