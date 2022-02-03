The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team missed a chance to get back on the winning track, falling 79-74 in overtime to Charlotte on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (14-7 overall,7-3 Conference USA) led almost all of regulation, but Charlotte (10-7, 6-10 was able to rally from a double-digit deficit in the fourth and take control in the extra session.
It was the third straight loss for the Lady Toppers.
WKU hit the glass with 15 rebounds in the first quarter. While the Lady Toppers started slow from the field, a 13-5 run to end the quarter pushed Western in front 15-8.
WKU went cold to start the second quarter, going five minutes between points. Charlotte was able to pull even three times in the quarter – the final on a 3-pointer from Mikayla Boykin with 22.8 seconds left in the half that made the score 27-all – but was unable to take the lead.
The Lady Toppers shot 33.3 percent in the first half, but outrebounded Charlotte 24-15 to offset the poor shooting – with a 10-3 advantage in second-chance points.
While the rebounding edge was erased in the third quarter, WKU was able to get some distance – scoring 15 points off seven Charlotte turnovers.
Macey Blevins' 3 got the scoring started in the second half for WKU, with back-to-back layups from Meral Abdelgawad extending the margin to 36-31 three minutes into the third quarter.
The lead grew to 51-41 before Charlotte scored four straight. WKU closed the third on a strong note with a steal and layup from Abdelgawad that made the score 53-45.
WKU’s lead grew to 56-45 with a Blevins 3 to start the fourth, but Charlotte used a 6-1 spurt to pull within 57-51 with 6:33 left.
Charlotte continued to chip away, getting within 63-61 in the final minute of regulation. The 49ers had two 3s miss with a chance to take the lead, but came away empty.
WKU missed a chance to extend the lead and fouled Boykin with 1.8 seconds left – with Boykin hitting two free throws to send the game to overtime.
Charlotte opened the overtime with 10 straight to take the lead for good. WKU tried to rally, but the comeback fell short. Abdelgawad’s three-point play made the score 75-74 with 43 seconds left and the Lady Tops got the ball back after an offensive foul on Charlotte.
Abdelgawad drove to the basket for the apparent go-ahead basket, but was called for traveling and Charlotte closed it out with four free throws in the final six seconds.
Abdelgawad led WKU with 20 points, while Blevins added 13 points. Mead and Hope Sivori finished with 10 points each.
WKU will return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday, hosting Old Dominion.