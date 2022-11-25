The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team suffered a 57-50 loss to Cornell on Friday afternoon at Newman Arena in Ithaca, N.Y.
WKU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
It was a sloppy game with 48 combined turnovers and both teams shooting below 40% from the field.
“You can’t win when you turn the ball over,” WKU head coach Greg Collins said in a news release. “You can’t get 27 turnovers and win very many ballgames. We were too sloppy and then we’re fouling. When you’re fouling, putting the other team on the free-throw line and turning the ball over that’s just a combination for bad play.”
In just her second game back from an ACL tear, Mya Meredith was WKU’s leading scorer with 16 points. She added seven rebounds, one steal and an assist. Acacia Hayes was the team’s second-leading scorer with seven points. Jaylin Foster pulled down nine rebounds. Alexis Mead notched four steals.
Ania McNicholas led Cornell with 17 points, while Kaya Ingram added 16 and Mia Beam had 10. Summer Parker-Hall had a near double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.
WKU outrebounded the Bears 33-30 and got off more shots (51-45), made more shots (18-17) and made more 3-pointers (5-3). However, the Lady Toppers turned the ball over 27 times and Cornell scored 25 points off those miscues while the Bears turned it over 21 times and WKU scored just 16 points off those turnovers. Cornell also shot 19 more free throws in the game, connecting on 20 total. WKU scored just nine points from the free-throw line.
The first half was a sluggish offensive effort for WKU. The Lady Toppers scored just 18 points in the first 20 minutes of action.
At the 4:17 mark of the third quarter, WKU began a 9-0 run that brought the Lady Toppers within three points. After a pair of Cornell free throws, WKU scored four straight points to draw within one.
That would be as close as WKU would get. Cornell used a 13-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to distance themselves. A 7-0 run by the Lady Toppers brough it back to a 6-point game, but the Lady Toppers were unable to extend that run and fell 57-50.
WKU will be back at E.A. Diddle Arena on Tuesday to host Lipscomb at 6:30 p.m.
