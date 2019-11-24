Much of the preseason talk around the Western Kentucky women's basketball team was about the first five games on the team's schedule.
It featured five opponents -- Louisville, Mercer, Belmont, Central Michigan and Little Rock -- that played in last season's NCAA Tournament and would provide the Lady Toppers with early tests.
And they've passed.
WKU used a strong second half to pull away from Little Rock 77-58 on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena to move to 4-1 ahead of the team's trip to California for the Saint Mary's Thanksgiving Classic later this week.
"If you told me we were going to be 4-1, I would have taken that from day one," WKU coach Greg Collins said. "Of course, you'd love to be 5-0, but to play five quality teams and the great-coached teams that we've played and to play well in pretty much most all of those -- I'd take that."
It's the team's fourth straight victory after a loss to then-No. 9 Louisville in the season opener at the KFC Yum! Center, with strong finishes closing out each. On Sunday, the Lady Toppers outscored the Trojans (1-5) 42-25 in the second half, after leading by just two at the break. WKU outscored Mercer 47-35 in the second half, Belmont 37-20 and Central Michigan 52-23.
"Coming into the season, we knew it would be a tough schedule. We didn't know if we'd be 4-1 or what our record would be at this point, but we're just really proud of how far our team has grown since that Kentucky Wesleyan game to now," senior guard Whitney Creech, who had 17 points Sunday, said. "I think we're coming together on offense and taking pride in defense and playing really hard."
Little Rock took a 37-35 lead with 8:32 to play in the third after makes on back-to-back possessions from Teal Battle and Kyra Collier, who finished with a team-high 22 points. But after WKU missed its first four shots of the period, a layup from Raneem Elgedawy evened the score. The Lady Toppers didn't miss a shot for the remainder of the quarter, going 8-for-8 from the field and getting two free throws from Elgedawy to take a 54-43 lead into the fourth quarter, where they outscored Little Rock 23-15 to cap off the 19-point victory.
"It was defense. The whole game it was a close ballgame and, really, our defensive effort was good -- it wasn't great -- for the first three quarters, but our defensive execution was worse than our effort," Collins said. "Once we got our execution and our effort at the same level it needed to be in the fourth quarter, then we got some easier baskets on the offensive end."
WKU outrebounded Belmont by 12 in the second half, Central Michigan by 22 in the second half and Little Rock by 11 in the second half Sunday to finish with a 35-27 advantage on the boards.
Elgedawy finished with a team-high 22 points and 10 rebounds, after putting up 17 and 21 in last year's 68-56 win at the Jack Stephens Center. Fatou Pouye had 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench Sunday.
WKU created high-percentage shots throughout the game, scoring 48 of 77 points in the paint, including 16 of the 21 scored in the first quarter to take a four-point lead into the second. The Lady Toppers shot over 54 percent from the field and were 6-of-13 from 3-point range, with half of those makes coming from Elgedawy and Pouye.
"We were trying to get the ball inside as much as we could. We wanted to drive the ball or pass the ball inside," Collins said. "We felt that they were going to take the 3-point shot away from us and they did a pretty good job of pressuring that 3-point shot."
The Lady Toppers opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer from Dee Givens, but didn't score again until the 5:53 mark on a layup from Elgedawy. Whitney Creech made a free throw to put WKU up 27-22 with 5:15 remaining in the quarter, but the Lady Toppers failed to score again until there were less than two minutes left until halftime. WKU turned the ball five times during the stretch and Little Rock went on a 9-0 run to take a four-point lead.
Sherry Porter ended the run with a 3-pointer, Meral Abdelgawad had a transition layup and Elgedawy hit her second 3-pointer of the afternoon to put the Lady Toppers up 35-33 at halftime, before taking the lead for good midway through the third quarter.
Besides Collier, Battle was the only Trojan to score in double figures, finishing with 21 points. Little Rock will be off next week and host Louisiana Tech on Dec. 2.
WKU will take its four-game winning streak on the road later this week for the Saint Mary's Thanksgiving Classic in Moraga, Calif., where it will face Tulsa on Friday and Saint Mary's on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.