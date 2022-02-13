It was a struggle at times, but the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team found a late gear to pull away for an 81-70 win over UTSA on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (17-7 overall, 10-3 Conference USA) outscored the Roadrunners 26-16 in the fourth quarter to break free for a third straight win.
“I’m really proud of how hard we fought,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “We don’t get style points. You just get a W. It’s not a little W or a big W, it is just a W – so we will take it and move on.”
UTSA (5-18, 2-10) entered with a 2-8 road record, but was able to hang with the Lady Toppers for most of the afternoon. The Roadrunners led most of the first half – the largest lead coming at 28-23 after a 3-pointer from Deborah Nwakamma. WKU used a 10-0 run to surge in front – going to the locker room with a 35-32 advantage despite shooting 37% from the field with 11 turnovers.
A Hope Sivori 3 gave the Lady Toppers a 38-34 lead early in the third quarter, before UTSA used a 14-2 run – with most of the points coming in the paint on easy looks at the basket – to build an eight-point lead.
“In the first half and some of the third quarter even, we were constantly rotating,” Collins said. “If you rotate, your defense isn’t very good – period. We did a better job of staying in front and mixing up what we were doing on defense.”
The Roadrunners maintained the advantage until the Lady Toppers scored the final seven points in the third to regain the lead 55-54 heading into the fourth.
The lead changed hands three times in the first two minutes of the fourth before Alexis Mead’s jumper started a 12-0 run that gave WKU the lead for good.
“We talked about in the huddle and at halftime that if the offense isn’t working, then we need to make sure our defense is going harder so the offense would flow off the defense,” WKU freshman guard Jenna Walker said. “We kind of took more pride in the defense. At times it was kind of ugly, but at the same time I think we really fought on defense and took a lot of pride in that.”
The Lady Toppers led by as much as 12 points in the final minutes – going 11-for-14 from the field in the fourth quarter after shooting 36% in the first three quarters.
“The ball movement was the key,” Collins said. “That’s why those shots started to fall. We started moving the ball and we started getting assisted shots, instead of on my own shots. That was a big difference.”
Meral Abdelgawad led the Lady Toppers with 28 points and 10 rebounds. The senior guard had 16 points in the second half and finished 11-for-13 from the free-throw line.
“I’m trying to do what I am good at – to drive and run in transition – to help my team get this win,” Abdelgawad said.
Mead finished with 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds, while Macey Blevins added 12 points.
WKU outrebounded UTSA 38-29 and finished 19-for-23 from the free-throw line.
“We had an atrocious free throw shooting game down at FAU (on Thursday),” Collins said. “I’m proud that we got to the line 23 teams and shot nearly 83% from the free-throw line. That was the difference in the ballgame.”
WKU will head back to the road, playing at East Division leader Charlotte at 5 p.m. CDT Thursday. The Lady Toppers will play at Old Dominion at 1 p.m. CDT Saturday.
“Each game is huge,” Collins said. “Today was huge. You don’t survive this game, the next game doesn’t matter as much. Yes, the next road trip is a big one. From this point out we are playing against the top teams in our division, so we will have to play our best.”