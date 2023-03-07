For the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team, it has all built to this.
Early season stumbles transitioned into a strong showing in Conference USA play – exceeding preseason polls with a second-place finish. WKU finished 17-12 overall, 14-6 in conference play, but were 13-4 in the final 17 games.
Now comes the next test, the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas. Expectations are high, with WKU coach Greg Collins pleased with what he’s seen from his team down the stretch.
“I think we are playing the best we’ve played (all season),” Collins said. “It’s been a pretty steady progress of improvement throughout the season. It hasn’t always been steady quarter by quarter, or even game by game, but we haven’t had many (bad days). I can count on one hand the number of bad practices we have had. We’ve had really good practices. The girls have been really focused and locked in on what we are doing and it carries over to the court.”
WKU enters a tournament where top seed Middle Tennessee is the clear-cut favorite, but everything else is a bit of a jumble. Collins said he expects a wide open four days, with any team capable of making a run. That includes WKU.
“I think that is the key part about this tournament this year,” Collins said. “There won’t be an easy game. If there is anything, maybe this season – the way we’ve kind of grown and played – has prepared us for is close ballgames, maybe even playing from behind. We don’t change a lot offensively playing from behind. Really the only things that change are our defense and our rebounding.
“I think our kids are ready for those type of games. They are not going to be surprised if they look up and it’s a two-point ballgame.”
WKU played its way into the two seed with wins over UTEP and North Texas to close the regular season. The wins gave the Lady Toppers momentum.
While the seeding was important, Collins said what was more important was finishing in the top five in the conference and securing a first-round bye.
“You can’t really assume the seeding means much,” Collins said. “For me, the important thing with seeding is to get the bye. It’s hard to win three games in three days, let alone four games in four days. We didn’t want to play four games in four days. We wanted to play three games. That was our goal.”
Collins said he is hopeful WKU’s depth will be the recipe to winning three games in three days, but also acknowledges it will be a grind starting with the first matchup against either seven seed North Texas and No. 10 seed UAB.
WKU played both teams in the final eight days of the regular season, winning at UAB 91-69 on Feb. 25 while rallying to beat North Texas 76-67. WKU is 2-0 against UAB this season and 1-1 against North Texas.
“Those two teams are good enough to beat anybody in this conference,” Collins said. “They have beaten anybody in this conference. We just have to take each game at face value with that team and prepare and do what we do to try to be the best we can for three days.”
A win on Thursday likely sets up a semifinal matchup against either three seed Rice, which beat the Lady Toppers 82-64 at Diddle Arena on Feb. 18, or six seed UTSA. WKU swept UTSA in a pair of close games, but UTSA has won four straight and seven of the last 10.
“Rice and UTSA, that will be a dogfight,” Collins said. “That will be a battle. Right now, we’ve got to worry about our battle and that will be North Texas again or UAB again.”
The tournament winner gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.{&end}