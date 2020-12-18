The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team's game against Samford, scheduled Monday, has been postponed due to COVID protocols within the Samford program.
The two teams will keep open the possibility of playing later in the season, but no date has been scheduled.
The Lady Toppers are pursuing other potential teams to play Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.