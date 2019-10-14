The Western Kentucky women's basketball team picked up a commitment from the 2020 class on Monday.
Selma Kulo, a 6-foot-5 center from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Ga., announced her plans to play in Bowling Green on Monday via Twitter.
Kulo, whose parents, Dino and Nermina, are Bosnian and came to America in the 1990s when Nermina was pregnant with her older sister, Samia. It's part of what led to her commitment to WKU.
"I'm Bosnian and there's a big population there of Bosnians and I just feel like I'm very comfortable there with the coaches. They've been following me for over a year," Kulo said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "Just the comfort with the teammates was a big factor and it's like home away from home.
" ... They came from Germany because they were refugees over there during the war. They came in the '90s just with two bags. My mom was pregnant with my older sister and that's just where we started from."
Kulo had over 15 offers, she says, and released a final five – WKU, Samford, Georgia State, Chattanooga and UNC Asheville – on Aug. 15. The decision came after her official visit to Bowling Green this weekend which involved dinner and card games. It was her third trip to the school.
"When I saw that I bonded with the girls, I just knew that was the selling point," she said.
Her family's nationality was a big part of the decision to commit to WKU, and it's a decision they're happy with after the weekend's visit.
"There was 40 colleges that contacted us from last year in September, and coach Collins and his staff made it so easy and nice and welcomed us. It was a tough decision, but at the same time it was easy for her parents to know that she's going to be in a good place," her father said. "Bowling Green as a community these three days, wherever we went and we talked to the people we were welcomed.
"We live in the south, but there's truly southern hospitality here."
Kulo got a late start to her basketball career. She didn't begin playing until seventh grade, she says.
"I didn't know anything about basketball. I came to tryouts and I remember asking one of the girls there what a layup was," Kulo said. "I guess that's just where I started and, ever since then, I've just been training on my own along with some personal trainers and now I've committed to Western."
Last year for Brookwood, Kulo averaged over 10 points and eight rebounds and was the top shot blocker in her region with 3.4 per game, she says. She was a Georgia junior All-Star and was invited to play for the Bosnian under-18 national team. She describes herself as a back-to-the-basket post player that's not afraid to shoot outside, something WKU coach Greg Collins is looking for her to improve upon.
"Coach Collins, he really wants me to improve on getting more comfortable with shooting outside and handling the ball more because he says he sees me playing at a four or five position, which is what I usually play, but he really wants me to develop that outside shot so he can play me outside more," Kulo said.
Kulo says she doesn't have plans for her next trip to WKU, but is expecting to come for some games this season.
Hilltopper Hysteria is scheduled for Thursday and the Lady Toppers are scheduled to tip off the regular season on Nov. 5 at Louisville.
