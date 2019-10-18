Western Kentucky women's golf finished the first day of Louisville’s Cardinal Cup in ninth as a team after shooting a 14-over 302. WKU sits just five shots out of fourth heading into the second round.
Three Lady Toppers carded a 3-over 75 on day one of the Cup at the par-72, 6,393-yard University of Louisville Golf Club. Seniors Mary Joiner and Abigail Smee along with junior Megan Clarke notched the plus-three score.
Joiner recorded a birdie on her final hole while Smee finished out the 18 holes with two birdies in her last five holes. Each of the 3-over Lady Tops are tied for 25th, two strokes outside of the top-11.
Sarah Arnold closed out her opening round at Louisville with two birdies to record a 77. The freshman bounced back after a string of bogeys to finish at the 5-over mark. Arnold is tied for 40th heading into the second day.
Rounding out the WKU lineup was junior Olivia Reed. She finished at 8-over on the day and currently sits tied for 70th. Lizzie Loy is competing as an individual at the Cardinal Cup and finished with a 6-over 78 on the day. She is tied for 52nd.
WKU will start off its second round at 9 a.m. CDT Saturday at the first tee.
