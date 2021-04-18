The Western Kentucky women's golf team is headed to the Conference USA Women’s Golf Championships in Dade City, Fla. Due to issues with the original course, the Championships will be played at the par-72, 6,267-yard Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club South Course.
According to Golfstat, WKU is ranked as the fourth-best team in Conference USA. In the most recent rankings, North Texas is at No. 33 while UTSA is No. 49 and Old Dominion is No. 61. The No. 93-ranked Lady Toppers are just ahead of No. 95 Florida Atlantic and No. 100 Middle Tennessee.
“It’s a very competitive conference,” WKU coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “It’s a testament to the step up in competition that we had compared to the Sun Belt. Obviously, we’re going to have to bring our ‘A’ game down there in order to be competitive with these teams.”
WKU will travel just five Lady Toppers for its lineup at the C-USA Championships, counting four scores in each round. Graduate senior Mary Joiner will lead the squad in the top spot, followed by senior captain Megan Clarke in the second. Clarke was recently named to the C-USA All-Academic Team on Friday.
Freshman Rachel Rich and sophomore Sarah Arnold will each get their C-USA Championship debut as they play in the third and fourth spots, respectively. This will be graduate senior Teri Doss’ first experience in collegiate conference golf action as she rounds out the lineup.
“We were able to move to a course that we played on this spring, so we’ve almost already had a practice round," Gary said in the release. "I think having some course knowledge and experience there is going to benefit us as well. I’m really excited about our trajectory right now and I believe that everyone is trending in the right direction so it should be a fun week for us.”
The teams will play a total of 54 holes, playing a round a day Monday through Wednesday. Inclement weather is expected during play this week and the schedule may be adjusted as necessary.