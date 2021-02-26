The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team got back in the win column Friday night with a 66-56 win at Florida International in Miami.
The victory ended a three-game losing streak and gave the Lady Toppers a crucial win in league play.
With the win, WKU (7-12 overall, 6-7 C-USA) is now in a tie with Florida Atlantic (8-9, 6-7) for fourth place in Conference USA, one game back from third place FIU (10-11, 7-8) and one game ahead of sixth place Marshall (6-9, 5-8) and Old Dominion (8-9, 5-8).
The Lady Toppers were led by Fatou Pouye, who had a career-high 23 points on 9 of 14 shooting, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc. The senior also had seven rebounds, four steals and an assist.
Raneem Elgedawy was the second-leading scorer for WKU with 16 points and a team-leading eight rebounds. Meral Abdelgawad added 11 points along with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Myriah Haywood scored nine points and had a career-high five assists. Hope Sivori put up seven points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
WKU shot a season-high 44.4% (8 of 18) from 3-point range, while holding C-USA’s second best 3-point shooting team to just 25% (6 of 24) from beyond the arc.
The Lady Toppers outrebounded the Panthers 36-33, improving to 34-6 under Greg Collins when outrebounding their opponent. WKU forced FIU into 21 turnovers and capitalized with 17 points from those miscues. WKU also outscored FIU 16-4 in second-chance points.
FIU scored the first points of the game, but the Lady Toppers responded with a 16-1 run that featured four 3-pointers. The Panthers came back with a 6-2 run to end the first quarter with WKU ahead 18-9.
The teams traded baskets most of the second quarter, but FIU ended the second half on an 11-0 run to take a 33-32 lead into halftime.
The third quarter saw six lead changes and a tie, but FIU had a 45-43 lead going into the final quarter. The Lady Toppers opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run to take the lead for the remainder.
The two teams will face off again on Saturday with a 3 p.m. (CT) tip time.
