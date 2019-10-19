After the second day of competition, Western Kentucky's women's golf team was 10th at Louisville’s Cardinal Cup on Saturday.
The team followed up a first-round score of 302 with a second round 16-over 304.
Shooting the lowest in the second round for the Lady Toppers was Sarah Arnold. The freshman notched a 2-over 74 at the par-72, 6,393-yard University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville. Arnold moved up 11 spots on the leaderboard and is currently tied for 29th.
Tied with Arnold at 29th is fellow Lady Topper Mary Joiner. The senior fired a second-round 76 to complete a two-day total of 151. Arnold and Joiner are each just one shot out of the top-25, and two shots out of the top-20.
WKU junior Megan Clarke and senior Abigail Smee followed up their first round 75s each with a 5-over 77. The pair of upperclassmen combined for two birdies and an eagle.
Clarke and Smee are tied for 38th, just one shot off Joiner and Arnold, with a 36-hole total of 152.
Improving her first to second round score by a stroke was Olivia Reed. The junior carded a 7-over 79 on the second day of the Cup. Lizzie Loy competed as an individual and shot 77 in the second round.
WKU will wrap up Louisville’s Cardinal Cup on Sunday with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.