The Western Kentucky women's basketball team has added Aaliyah Pitts and Odeth Betancourt to the 2022-23 roster, head coach Greg Collins announced Friday.
Pitts will be transferring from Virginia and Betancourt will come to WKU from USF.
Pitts is an incoming junior who will have three seasons of eligibility left coming into the 2022-23 season. The Suitland, Md., native played three seasons at Woodbridge High School before completing her prep career at Bishop McNamara. Following high school, Pitts spent two seasons at Virginia, appearing in 26 games as a Cavalier.
The 6-foot guard was named the 2018-19 Virginia 6A State Player of the Year and was a three-time member of the All-State Team. She ranked No. 29 nationally as a guard by ESPNW coming out of high school.
Betancourt is an incoming senior that will have two seasons of eligibility left coming into the 2022-23 season. The San Cristobal, Venezuela, native spent two seasons at Panola College in Carthage, Texas, the same junior college current Lady Topper Gabby McBride came to WKU from. Betancourt went from Panola to USF for the 2021-22 season.
At Panola, the 6-foot-2 forward was a National Junior College Athletic Association Honorable Mention All-American, averaging 11 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in 2020-21. Her rebounding average was eighth in the nation that season and her blocks per game were 14th in the country.
Pitts and Betancourt join incoming freshmen Karris Allen, Josie Gilvin and Acacia Hayes as newcomers in 2022-23.
Selma Kulo, Jenna Walker and Tori Hunter, who were with WKU during the 2021-22 season, entered the transfer portal during the offseason.