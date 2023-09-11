Western Kentucky's women's golf teed off Monday morning for the first and second rounds of the Jennifer Duke Invitational in Cincinnati.
The Lady Toppers are currently leading the 11-team field heading into the final round on Tuesday.
Junior Catie Craig leads the entire tournament through two rounds, firing rounds of 73-67 for an even par score of 140.
Graduate senior Sarah Arnold is not too far behind Craig, finishing second overall on the day. Arnold posted a 2-over par 72 first round, including three birdies in a row from holes 4-6. The second round saw Arnold's strong play continue, coming away with a 1-under 69 and 2-over 141 overall.
Addie Westbrook sees herself in the top five as well. After showing a steady hand in the two rounds scoring 2-over 72 and 3-over 73 respectively, Westbrook is currently tied for fifth.
Averi Cline also had an extremely strong showing in her first day of competition, finishing in the top 20. The sophomore tallied five pars, plus four total birdies. These strong rounds earned her a total score of 150.
The Lady Tops shot 290 in the first round and 283 in the second round for a 13-over score for the day. FIU is sitting in second with a total score of 595. Last year's Big East champion Xavier is in third with a 596 total score.
Also cracking the top 15 is sophomore Sydney Hackett. With four total birdies through two rounds, Hackett came away with a 9-over score on the day.
Competing as an individual, Rachel Rich is tied for 46th after the first two rounds. Rich was able to shave a stroke off of her first-round score finishing the day with a 157 total score.
The other individual Lady Topper competitor, Nina McMurtrey is currently tied for 62nd after posting a 165 total score today.
The field will tee off the final round with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.