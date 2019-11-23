The Western Kentucky women's basketball team has won its last two contests in dominant fashion, and will look to continue the trend Sunday.
The Lady Toppers will put a three-game winning streak on the line when they tip off with Little Rock at 2 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena in the final game of a three-game homestand.
"They're physical. They're one of the best defensively-coached teams in the country every year. It's tough to score on them," WKU coach Greg Collins said before Friday's practice. "I told the players, I said, 'We can't judge our effort by points on the board. We've got to judge our effort on how we're guarding them and how we're handling the physicalness.' "
WKU (3-1) fell in the opener at then-No. 9 Louisville, but has since claimed victories against Mercer, Belmont and Central Michigan. The final two were 30-plus point blowouts, and Sunday's contest with Little Rock (1-4) marks the fifth straight game to open the season against a team that played in last season's NCAA Tournament.
Collins credited his team's maturity for continuing to play hard in its last two games, despite leads that hit at many as 37 points in both. The Lady Toppers have combined to outscore opponents 89-43 in the final two quarters in those contests.
The production has started defensively and on the boards. WKU has allowed only one second-half 3-pointer in its three wins and has outrebounded opponents a combined 138-90 in games during that stretch.
Little Rock, whose one win came against Central Arkansas, is averaging just 52 points per game and is shooting 21.1 percent (12-of-57) from 3-point range. The Trojans average 31.8 rebounds to its opponent's 36.4 per game. Kyra Collier is the only Trojan averaging double-figure scoring through five games. The senior guard is putting up 15.8 points per game, while Teal Battle and Alayzha Knapp both average at least seven.
"It'll be a good test of where we are offensively, but it'll be a really good test for us defensively in how we're going to guard them, because they really want to grind out those offensive possessions," Collins said. "They want to come down and shoot with under 10 seconds on the shot clock. We'll have to guard for long possessions as well."
Like WKU, Little Rock has played a tough schedule featuring No. 6 Texas A&M and LSU from the Southeastern Conference, as well as Rice and Florida Atlantic from Conference USA.
WKU averages 75.3 points per game and has been led by Dee Givens offensively. The redshirt senior is averaging 17 points per game after back-to-back 20-plus point performances. Whitney Creech (15.0 points per game), Sherry Porter (13.0) and Raneem Elgedawy (11.8) have also averaged double-figure scoring for the Lady Toppers. WKU is shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range.
Givens scored 22 points and Elgedawy had 17 points and 21 rebounds in WKU's 68-56 win at Little Rock last year. Collier led the Trojans with 22 points.
"It's a good challenge. You've got to be able to play different teams, so this is a good test for us," Collins said. "We had a good battle with them last year at their place and expect nothing less this year."
Sunday will be the 31st all-time meeting between the two programs. WKU has won 23 of the matchups, including the last two and 10 of the 12 meetings in Bowling Green.
Sunday will also be the last time WKU plays at E.A. Diddle Arena until Dec. 4, when it hosts Oklahoma. The Lady Toppers will travel to Moraga, Calif., next week for the Saint Mary's Thanksgiving Classic, where they'll face Tulsa and Saint Mary's.
LITTLE ROCK (1-4) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (3-1)
2 p.m., Sunday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Tori Lasker, g, 5-7, jr. (4.3 ppg, 3 rpg); Sydney Chastain, g, 5-7, sr. (2.3 ppg, 2.6 apg); Kyra Collier, g, 5-9, sr. (15.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Alayzha Knapp, f, 6-2, fr. (9.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Teal Battle, f, 6-1, jr. (7.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg)
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (17.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (11.8 ppg, 11.0 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (7.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (15.0 ppg, 4.3 apg); Sherry Porter, g, 5-7, jr (13.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg).
Television
ESPN3
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Joe Foley (334-177 16th season; 790-259 overall) Little Rock; Greg Collins (23-16 second season; 23-16 overall) WKU.
Series record
WKU leads the series 23-7 (WKU won the last meeting 68-56 on Dec. 1, 2018, at Jack Stephens Center).
Last time out
Little Rock lost 79-72 to Florida Atlantic on Thursday; WKU won 93-58 against Central Michigan on Sunday.
