The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team fell 73-59 on the road to Tennessee Tech on Sunday in the Lady Toppers’ third game in six days. The game was added to the schedule Friday after a postponement against Samford.
Fatou Pouye led the Lady Toppers (1-5) in scoring for the second straight game with a career-high 19 points along with six rebounds. It is her fourth double-digit scoring performance of the season.
Myriah Haywood also notched a career-high with 15 points. Ally Collett was the third Lady Topper in double figures with 12 points, including shooting a perfect 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Meral Abdelgawad led WKU on the boards, pulling down seven rebounds to go with her eight points.
Jordan Brock led Tennessee Tech (3-1) with 22 points, Mackenzie Coleman had 17, Kesha Brady had 13 and Anna Jones had 10 and a game-high nine rebounds. The Golden Eagles outrebounded WKU 36-26.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair with both teams putting up 21 points in the frame. The Lady Toppers were led in the quarter by Pouye and Abdelgawad, who each had five points. WKU was also 3 of 3 from beyond the arc in the quarter.
Both teams struggled to find the basket in the second. WKU held the Golden Eagles to 16 points, but were limited to only six themselves.
Tennessee Tech grew its lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Toppers 24-18. WKU chipped into that lead in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Golden Eagles 14-12.
WKU has struggled to take care of the ball early in the game -- it had seven turnovers in the first quarter and nine in the second -- but settled down in the second half with only seven miscues, including only two in the fourth quarter.
Sunday’s game was WKU’s last contest in 2020. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to be back in action at E.A. Diddle Arena on Jan. 1 against Charlotte to open Conference USA play.
