Western Kentucky won its eighth team title in seven years Monday as the Lady Toppers claimed the USA Intercollegiate Championship by nine strokes. The win marks the first Division I golf victory since the cancellation of spring sports in mid-March.
Head coach Adam Gary now holds the program record for career coaching wins with eight, having won at least once in each of his seven seasons at the helm.
The final round score of 4-under 284 tied the program record of lowest team round. The team’s 6-under 858 is the second-lowest 54-hole score in Lady Topper golf history.
“I’m just so happy we have the opportunity to showcase the talent we had on the team this year,” Gary said in a news release.
Freshman Rylea Marcum finished second overall with a 5-under 211 after shooting 2-under 70 on Monday.
“I’m so proud of how the team played today, especially Rylea being her first college event and shooting the scores that she did,” Gary said. “She played well this summer and I knew she was going to carry that forward this fall.”
Redshirt senior Teri Doss shot her tournament-best 3-under 69 on Tuesday to tie for third overall.
Graduate senior Mary Joiner shot a 1-under 71 in the final round to finish seventh. She finished at even-par 216 for the 54-hole total.
Rounding out WKU’s team scoring during the final round was senior Megan Clarke. She shot 3-over 74 on Tuesday to finish at 2-over 218 on the tournament. She placed 12th individually.
Freshman Rachel Rich completed her first ever collegiate golf tournament tied for 28th.
Sophomore Sarah Arnold finished the day at 3-under 69 and tied for eighth. Senior Olivia Reed shot a 4-over 76 and finished tied for 14th.
WKU has a two-week break before competing in UAB's Hoover Country Club Invitational on Sept. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.