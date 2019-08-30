Four Lady Toppers registered double-digit kills as Western Kentucky's volleyball team claimed a five-set decision over Loyola Chicago to open the 2019 season Friday night in Toledo, Ohio.
Both Paige Briggs and Nadia Dieudonne recorded double doubles in their WKU debuts while Katie Isenbarger added one as well in the 3-2 (25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-10) win.
Briggs, a freshman, led WKU in kills with 18 to go along with 11 digs. Lauren Matthews (15), Sophia Cerino (12) and Katie Isenbarger (10) all finished in double digits in the category.
WKU hit .296 on the match while holding Loyola to a .193 mark. Defensively, Dieudonne led WKU with 20 digs to go along with her 54 assists.
Isenbarger notched her first-career double double with 10 kills and 10 digs in the five-set contest while leading WKU with a .348 offensive clip. She also led the Tops with three blocks.
Junior-transfer Logan Kael finished her first match as a Lady Topper with 18 digs to go along with two aces. Emma Kowalkowski added 16 digs.
Cerino led WKU with three service aces in the match. She also added seven digs in the match – a career high for the senior.
The Lady Toppers led the Ramblers in most additional categories including kills (65-59), blocks (5-3), assists (60-57) and digs (90-76).
WKU faces host Toledo on Saturday at 11 a.m., followed by a match against North Dakota State at 3:30 p.m.
