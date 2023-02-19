Western Kentucky's women's tennis team claimed a 6-1 win over host IUPUI on Sunday in Indianapolis.
The Lady Toppers improved to 7-4, while the Jaguars moved to 2-6.
The Lady Toppers won the doubles point for the fifth time in six matches, winning the matches on courts 2 and 3, 6-1 and 6-4, with the match on court 1 going to IUPUI.
In singles play, the Lady Toppers secured the win early, winning on courts 5, 1 and 6, all in straight sets. Mariana Zegada only dropped three games on her way to a 6-1, 6-2 victory, improving to 7-3 on the season in singles. At the No. 1 spot, Paola Cortez earned her third singles win of the year, dropping just two games, 6-0, 6-2.
Samantha Martinez was able to secure the match-clinching point, winning on court 6, 6-1, 6-1, claiming her fourth singles win in six matches.
With the Lady Toppers up 4-0, the final three matches were played out. The Jaguars secured its first and only point of the day, winning at No. 2, but the Rachel Hermanova and Sofia Blanco each saw victory at No. 3 and No. 4 to win the fifth and sixth points for the Lady Toppers. Hermanova won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. The sophomore improves to, a team-high 8-3 on the year and 27-8 in her career. She sits solely at the No. 6 spot on the program’s all-time singles wins list.
Blanco earned the final point for the Lady Toppers, winning a third set tiebreaker, 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.
“It was good to get some momentum back after Saturday’s match,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “We were able to come out and win the doubles point as well as five first sets against a very competitive IUPUI team on their home courts.”
WKU will continue play next weekend on the road against Northern Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 24 and on Sunday, Feb. 25 against Cincinnati.