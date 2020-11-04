Conference USA announced its preseason women's basketball rankings and All-Conference team Wednesday as voted on by the league’s coaches. Western Kentucky was voted fifth in the poll and no Lady Toppers made the preseason team.
Middle Tennessee was picked to win the league with eight first-place votes. Rice (No. 2) and Old Dominion (No. 3) each received three first-place votes.
WKU will be one of the youngest teams in the conference with six true freshmen and one redshirt freshman. Senior forward Fatou Pouye, junior guard Meral Abdelgawad and redshirt sophomore guard Myriah Haywood will be the returning veterans for WKU to start the season. Head coach Greg Collins previously announced senior guard Sherry Porter is opting out of the season for COVID-19 concerns. He also announced that senior forward Raneem Elgedawy is currently in her home country of Egypt with family and could potentially rejoin the team at a later date.
The Lady Toppers will tip off the season in late November. The full 2020-21 schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
2020-21 C-USA Preseason Poll (first place votes)
- Middle Tennessee (8)
- Rice (3)
- Old Dominion (3)
- Charlotte
- WKU
- UTEP
- UAB
- North Texas
- Louisiana Tech
- Florida Atlantic
- Southern Miss
- Marshall
- UTSA
- FIU
2020-21 C-USA Preseason Team
- Mariah Linney, Charlotte
- Amber Dixon, Louisiana Tech
- Savannah Wheeler, Marshall
- Aislynn Hayes, Middle Tennessee
- *Anastasia Hayes, Middle Tennessee
- *Nancy Mulkey, Rice
- Amari Young, Old Dominion
- Ajah Wayne, Old Dominion
- Katia Gallegos, UTEP
*Co-Preseason Players of the Year
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.