The Western Kentucky women's basketball team has faced off with each team in Conference USA once this season and has a third-place standing to show for it.
Now, the Lady Toppers get to see five of those teams again before the postseason begins.
It's a stretch WKU will start against Marshall at 6 p.m. Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena, where the Lady Toppers hold a perfect 10-0 record this season.
"The old saying is, 'It's hard to beat anybody three times.' They don't say, 'It's hard to beat anybody one time,' " WKU women's basketball coach Greg Collins said after Saturday's 85-57 victory over UTSA. "The more you play them, the more difficult because the more each other gets to know one another, so it becomes a closer ballgame. That's what makes rivalries fun."
WKU (18-6 overall, 10-3 C-USA) outscored Marshall (11-13, 6-7) 20-7 over the final six minutes of the first meeting in Huntington, W.Va., to come away with a 74-65 victory. It was the second win of the Lady Toppers' current eight-game winning streak.
Dee Givens had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the victory, while Raneem Elgedawy added 19 points and 13 rebounds, Whitney Creech had 15 points and Meral Abdelgawad had 12. Elgedawy is leading WKU with 17.2 points and 10 rebounds per game, while Givens is averaging 16.8 points and Creech 14. The Lady Toppers knocked down a season-high 10 3-pointers Saturday -- all of which came in the first half -- after struggling to shoot from long range at the start of C-USA play.
"We've got kids that can score and when we were in that slump shooting the ball, we were doing a pretty good job of finding other ways to win, which was encouraging," Collins said Wednesday after the team's practice. "As long as we don't try to slip back into that mode of we have to make shots and outshoot people, and we can still play defense the best we can, rebound the best we can, we're going to be in every game and we're not going to ride the wave of whether the ball goes in the basket or not."
Marshall has won back-to-back games and four of its last five, with the only loss during the stretch coming at Louisiana Tech. The Lady Toppers will try to slow down the 3-point shooters of the Thundering Herd after allowing Marshall to make 11-of-27 (40.7 percent) 3-pointers in the last meeting. It's something WKU prepared for with its nonconference schedule with games against teams like Kentucky Wesleyan, Central Michigan, Belmont and Saint Mary's.
"We've gotten better at it," Collins said Wednesday. "We know what they're going to do, and that's part of the battle -- just knowing ahead of time what's going to happen. We've worked diligently on getting out on the 3-point shooters and try to make them put the ball on the floor."
The Lady Toppers will be without one of their best defenders in Sherry Porter for the fifth straight game. Porter suffered an MCL injury in the third quarter of the Feb. 1 win over FIU. Collins said she was in some drills in Wednesday's practice and that "it's looking better every day."
The Thundering Herd are seventh in 3-point percentage in the league at 30.2 percent, but make 7.8 3-pointers per game -- the second-most in the league. Opponents have shot 33.9 percent from beyond the arc against WKU this season -- the worst mark in C-USA.
Freshman Savannah Wheeler -- Kentucky's 2019 Miss Basketball -- leads Marshall and is 12th in the league at 13.6 points per game. She's shooting 33.6 percent from 3-point range and was 6-for-11 in wins over UTSA and UTEP last week on the way to C-USA Freshman of the Week honors. Wheeler had just eight points in the last meeting, while Taylor Pearson had 18, Kristen Mayo had 17 and Princess Clemons had 10. Mayo averages 10.9 points and Pearson adds 10.7 while shooting 39.8 percent from 3-point range -- the second-best mark in the league.
"They're probably still the same team," Givens said after Saturday's win. "All they want to do is shoot 3s, so our focus going into that game is just guard the 3-point line, make them shoot 2s and not 3s and I think we'll have a good chance with them."
WKU will have a quick turnaround after Thursday's game. The Lady Toppers travel to Florida Atlantic for a 1 p.m. game Saturday.
"It's different because we've not normally played a home game and then flown to play, but it's not different," Collins said Wednesday. "Every weekend, every time we take a road trip, we play one place, travel the next day, and play another game. It's like a road game that starts at home. It's the same deal we've done all season and the good thing is the first game is here and not on the road.
"Right now we'll get ready for Marshall. That's our focus, is to play a really good team that's coming off of two big wins and a young lady that's one of the hottest freshman in our conference in Savannah Wheeler and one of the best players in Taylor Pearson. We'll have our hands full."
MARSHALL (11-13, 6-7) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (18-6, 10-3)
6 p.m., Thursday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
MARSHALL
Kristen Mayo, g, 5-5, jr. (10.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Savannah Wheeler, g, 5-6, fr. (13.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg); Princess Clemons, f, 5-11, sr. (4.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg); Taylor Pearson, f, 5-7, jr. (10.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg); Khadaijia Brooks, g/f, 5-10, r-sr. (8.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (16.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (17.2 ppg, 10.4 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (7.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (14.0 ppg, 4.6 apg); Alexis Brewer, g, 5-9, r-sr (5.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg).
Television
ESPN3
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Tony Kemper (37-48 third season; 37-48 overall), Marshall.; Greg Collins (38-21 second season; 38-21 overall), WKU.
Series record
WKU leads the series 13-1. (WKU won the last meeting 74-65 on Jan. 25, 2020, in Huntington, W.Va.)
Last time out
WKU won 85-57 at home against UTSA on Saturday; Marshall won 76-66 at home against UTEP on Saturday.
