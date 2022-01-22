With the 1991-92 team that advanced to the national championship game being honored during Saturday’s game against Florida International, Western Kentucky women’s basketball coach Greg Collins saw a chance to use that to his advantage – inviting legendary former Lady Toppers coach Paul Sanderford to speak to his team before the game.
The team took Sanderford’s words to heart, going wire-to-wire in an 87-66 victory over FIU. It was the ninth straight win for the Lady Toppers (14-4 overall, 7-0 Conference USA), who have won sixth of their seven conference games by double digits.
“It’s not often you get a hall of fame, should be hall of fame, coach that’s been to three Final Fours and coached all the All-Americans that he has (speak to your team),” Collins said. “He follows the team. He’s not always able to be here, but he follows the team and it still means a lot to him. I knew it would be a cool opportunity for the young ladies to hear his perspective. That was neat.”
WKU freshman guard Mya Meredith agreed it was nice to hear from Sanderford before the game.
“It was very encouraging that he came in there … especially before the game,” Meredith said. “He told us our chemistry was good as a team. We just have to keep working hard and that is what we are doing.”
The Lady Toppers led comfortably most of the way, but needed a fourth-quarter push to pull away.
Meral Abdelgawad had seven points in the first two minutes as WKU built a 10-0 advantage less than four minutes in. The lead continued to grow to as much as 16 late in the second quarter.
FIU (9-7, 1-4) got it down to 11 before Meredith’s basket as time expired made the score 45-30 at halftime.
The Panthers were able to hang around as WKU struggled to get going in the third quarter. The lead whittled down to six on several occasions – including 56-50 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t come out in the third quarter with that same type of intensity and made several turnovers later that allowed them (back in the game),” Collins said. “We let their shooters get free. We’ve been doing a pretty good job at the 3-point line, but today we did not. That’s something that we are going to have to go back and watch the film to make sure they are aware of where we came up short.”
WKU regrouped to start the fourth, scoring the first nine points to make the score 65-50. FIU was unable to get closer than 13 the rest of the way with WKU leading by as much as 24 points in the fourth quarter.
“Our defensive energy in the fourth quarter really helped us,” Meredith said. “We needed to go, because obviously we were not up by a lot. It was a close game before with that team, so we knew what we had to do to get the job done.”
Abdelgawad led WKU with 28 points. Meredith added 16 points and Alexis Mead finished with 12 points.
WKU shot 55.4 percent from the field, 9-for-22 from 3-point range.
“They are growing in their belief in one another,” Collins said. “I think each of them had a belief that they were a good basketball player. Now they are starting to grow and believe they are better together than they are individually. That’s what makes them so special.”
Raquel Ferrer-Bernad led FIU with 10 points.
With the win WKU remains unbeaten in conference play. Abdelgawad said the team continues to be motivated by the preseason rankings, which tabbed WKU to finish 12th in conference play.
“I think we are sending the message to the conference that we are not No. 12 in the conference,” Abdelgawad said. “We try to prove that every game. We work hard and play together so we can get the win every time.”
WKU will look to keep the momentum going with a road trip next week. WKU will play at UAB at 6 p.m. Thursday, before facing Middle Tennessee at 3 p.m. Saturday.{&end}