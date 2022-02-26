Western Kentucky freshman guard Alexis Mead shoots the ball in the Lady Tops' game against Middle Tennessee at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky freshman guard Alexis Mead shoots a layup as Middle Tennessee center Anastasiia Boldyreva reaches to block her in the Lady Tops' game against Middle Tennessee at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team made a furious rally, storming back to take down Middle Tennessee 97-93 in overtime Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (18-9 overall, 11-5 Conference USA) overcame a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime, before completing the comeback with a strong overtime.
MTSU (20-6, 12-4) started 5-for-6 from the field, using a seven-point barrage in less than a minute to build a 12-4 lead in the opening minutes. WKU got three 3-pointers and a layup from Jaylin Foster to trim the deficit to 17-15 before MTSU took off again.
Courtney Whitson had 10 points to spark a 15-4 run for the Lady Raiders that pushed the advantage to 32-19 after one quarter. Middle Tennessee shot 64.7 percent in the first, 6-for-8 from 3.
The Lady Raiders stayed hot in the second quarter and were able to keep some distance from WKU. The Lady Toppers got as close as 40-30 after a 3 from Alexis Mead midway through the quarter, but unable to get the deficit down to single digits – with Anastasiia Boldyreva’s layup at the horn making the score 50-36 at halftime.
WKU started to whittle away in the third quarter, with Meral Abdelgawad’s 3 cutting MTSU’s lead to 56-50.
MTSU scored the next five points to extend the margin to 11 points heading into the fourth and the lead ballooned to 16 points early in the fourth. WKU came storming back – with an 8-0 spurt capped by a three-point play from Abdelgawad pulling the Lady Toppers even 81-all with 41.5 seconds left.
Abdelgawad struck again on the next possession with a drive to the basket making the score 83-81 with 7.7 seconds left – WKU’s first lead since 2-0.
MTSU tied it on a layup by Jalynn Gregory’s layup with 4.4 seconds remaining and Foster’s jumper rimmed out, sending the game to overtime.
WKU never trailed in overtime, with a 7-0 spurt pushing its advantage to 94-87.
Abdelgawad and Foster finished with 27 points each. Mead had 17 points, while Hope Sivori and Macey Blevins added 12 points each.
WKU shot 13-for-18 from the field in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Gregory led Middle Tennessee with 30 points.
WKU will wrap up its home schedule, hosting Marshall at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.