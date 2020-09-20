Western Kentucky's women’s golf team is headed back to Alabama following its team victory at the USA Intercollegiate. The Lady Tops are set to play in the Hoover Invitational hosted by UAB in Hoover, Ala., beginning Monday.
Freshman Rylea Marcum will be at the top of the lineup for the Red and White after her second-place finish at the USA Intercollegiate. She was named Conference USA Golfer of the Week on Thursday for her performance.
“I had a pretty strong short game last tournament, especially in my putting,” Marcum said. “(I want to) put rounds together like I did at South Alabama to help the team win another tournament.”
Redshirt senior Teri Doss is in the second spot after she tied for third in the Lady Toppers’ season opener. Graduate senior Mary Joiner and sophomore Sarah Arnold are just behind her in the lineup. WKU’s fifth and final spot will be taken by senior captain Megan Clarke.
Senior Olivia Reed and freshman Rachel Rich will also travel with the Lady Toppers and play as individuals at the Invitational.
No. 99 WKU is one of 10 teams in the tournament. No. 70 Chattanooga, University of Indianapolis, Little Rock, Middle Tennessee, South Alabama, Southern Illinois, Troy, UAB and ULM are also entered. In their season-opening victory, the Lady Tops defeated four teams from this week’s field.
The two-day, 54-hole event will be played at the par-72, 6,175-yard Hoover Country Club. WKU will play 36 holes Monday followed by the final 18 holes Tuesday.
