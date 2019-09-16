Six Lady Toppers scored Sunday in a 7-1 victory over visiting Alabama A&M, the most goals Western Kentucky has scored against a Division I opponent since the 2016 season opener against UT Martin.
Junior Ashley Leonard led the way with two goals, while Aleksandra Kozovic, Katie Erwin, Ansley Cate and Taylor Stanley had one goal each. WKU's six-goal margin of victory was its largest since last season's nine-goal victory over Kentucky Christian.
WKU (4-2-1) combined for 29 shots compared to just five for Alabama A&M (2-4). The Lady Toppers also took six corners in the match to the Bulldogs’ one.
Ambere Barnett led the Lady Topper attack with six shots in 61 minutes played. Leonard finished with five shots, three of which were on target, and Cate and Taylor Stanley both notched three shots on the day.
WKU's Anne-Marie Ulliac minded the net for the first 56 minutes, allowing one goal before freshman Ashley Kobylinski came in and finished out the match. Both finished the day with one save apiece. For Alabama A&M, Jodi Medina played the full 90 minutes in goal, recording six saves while allowing seven Lady Topper goals.
The Lady Toppers kick off Conference USA play at 4 p.m. Saturday when Southern Miss visits the WKU Soccer Complex. The two sides met last season in Hattiesburg, Miss., where the Golden Eagles came away with a 1-0 victory. Saturday's match will be carried live on Facebook by HSSN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.