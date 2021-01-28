After a number of changes around the league, Western Kentucky will now face the team it was scheduled to open Conference USA play against.
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to host Charlotte in a two-game series at E.A. Diddle Arena, with the Friday and Saturday matchups both scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
The two teams were originally scheduled to play Jan. 1-2, but COVID-19 issues within the 49ers' program left the C-USA opening series postponed. WKU (3-9 overall, 2-4 C-USA) was scheduled to play at Old Dominion this weekend and Charlotte (5-4, 4-0) was supposed to be at FIU, but both opponents were forced to postpone the matchups.
The two were also scheduled to meet in the 2020 C-USA Tournament, but the event was canceled just hours before tipoff.
Now, the Lady Toppers will get a shot at the team atop C-USA's East Division. Charlotte remains perfect in league play, with sweeps over Marshall and at UAB, but the 49ers haven't beaten WKU in the last five meetings and have never beaten WKU in Bowling Green. The Lady Toppers are 20-5 all-time against Charlotte, with a 13-0 record at home.
The 49ers enter the weekend series in the middle of the pack in C-USA in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Charlotte sits seventh in the league at 71.4 points per game, and sixth in scoring defense at 67 points allowed per game.
Charlotte is led offensively by Jada McMillian and Octavia Jett-Wilson. McMillian, a 5-foot-7 junior guard, is fifth in the league at 17.6 points per game, and Jett-Wilson, a 5-foot-8 senior guard, also cracks the top 15 with her 14.9 points per game. Mariah Linney also averages double figures at 11.3 points per game. The 49ers are last in the league in rebounding margin at minus-2.4.
WKU has struggled scoring, and sits last in C-USA at 58.7 points per game after getting swept by league-favorite Middle Tennessee at Diddle Arena last weekend. The Lady Toppers are in the bottom four in C-USA in both field goal percentage (38.1%) and 3-point percentage (27.1%), while Charlotte is third in field goal percentage defense (37.8%) and first in 3-point percentage defense (23.2%).
Raneem Elgedawy has led WKU in the last four games since her return from Egypt, and is averaging 20.8 points and 8.5 rebounds. Fatou Pouye is the only other Lady Topper in double figures, and averages 11.2 points. Meral Abdelgawad, Ally Collett, Hope Sivori and Myriah Haywood are all contributing over 7 points per game.
WKU is scheduled to follow this weekend's series with two games against FAU at Diddle Arena on Feb. 5-6.
CHARLOTTE (5-4, 4-0) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (3-9, 2-4)
4 p.m. Friday/Saturday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
CHARLOTTE
Jada McMillian, g, 5-7, jr. (17.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Octavia Jett-Wilson, g, 5-8, sr. (14.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Jacee Busick, g, 6-1, fr. (7.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg); Mariah Linney, g, 5-9, sr. (11.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Dara Pearson, f, 6-3, r-sr. (2.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Myriah Haywood, g, 5-11, r-so. (7.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg); Fatou Pouye, f, 6-0, sr. (11.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, jr. (9.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, sr. (20.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg); Hope Sivori, g, 5-5, fr. (8.7 ppg, 3.8 apg).
Television
ESPN+/WKU PBS Friday, ESPN+ Saturday
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM in BG
Coaches
Cara Consuegra (170-117, 10th season; 170-117 overall), Charlotte; Greg Collins (45-31, third season; 45-31 overall), WKU.
Series record
WKU leads the series 20-5 (WKU won the last meeting 71-60 on March 5 at E.A. Diddle Arena).
Last time out
Charlotte won 72-64 at UAB on Jan. 16; WKU lost at home 77-60 to Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
