While not Conference USA-designated rivals for the 2020-21 season, Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee have been longtime foes, with a close proximity to each other and accomplished histories between the two programs.
The Lady Toppers and Lady Raiders have competed against each other in three conferences – the Ohio Valley, the Sun Belt and now C-USA – and have a combined 1,957 wins, 29 regular-season conference titles and 25 conference titles. WKU hasn't played a program more in its history than it has played Middle Tennessee.
On Friday, the two programs will meet for the 77th time, according to WKU's statistics, when they open a two-game series at E.A. Diddle Arena, and the majority of WKU's young team will be introduced to the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry. Both Friday and Saturday's games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
"We've talked about it and we've talked about some of the games we've had in the past, but more than that, we've talked about just how good they are, their personnel and what we've got to do to win the ball game," WKU coach Greg Collins said. "We bring that up and that's part of the motivation, but sometimes that motivation doesn't really take effect until you've been involved in some of those battles."
WKU (3-7 overall, 2-2 C-USA) had seven players make their collegiate debut in a season-opening loss at Tennessee, so they have yet to experience the rivalry. That includes the latest meeting – a double-overtime thriller at the Murphy Center that MTSU (7-4, 5-1) won 108-103, which gave the Lady Raiders a 43-33 edge in the series, according to WKU's statistics. WKU won the first 2019 regular-season meeting 71-63 in Bowling Green.
Anastasia Hayes powered MTSU in her team's win over WKU last year with 37 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. She was picked as the conference Preseason Co-Player of the Year, splitting the honor with Rice's Nancy Mulkey. The Lady Raiders were picked as the preseason favorite to win the league, receiving eight of the possible 14 first-place votes.
Both Hayes and MTSU have lived up to expectations thus far. The Lady Raiders have more wins – both overall and league – in C-USA's East Division and sit in second in the division behind Charlotte, which has a 4-0 mark in league play. MTSU's only league loss came in its last game, when it fell 69-61 to Southern Miss.
MTSU is averaging a league-best 77.5 points per game, led by 27.9 from Hayes. The 5-foot-7 redshirt junior guard is one of three players in the nation to score 20-plus points in every game this season, and she ranks in the top three in nine different statistical categories in C-USA.
Her sister, 5-foot-6 sophomore guard Aislynn Hayes, is ninth in C-USA in scoring at 16.1 points per game and had 25 in last year's win over WKU. Deja Cage adds nearly 12 points per game, and Courtney Whitson and Alexis Whittington each contribute over nine points per game.
"They're really patient with the ball, they're fast and they're really gifted at getting to the basket and finishing with contact and in traffic, but they don't get hurried," Collins said. "They're very patient, very poised, very under control, and of course her sister (Aislynn Hayes) can really shoot the ball from the 3-point line as well, so that adds an extra threat to them. They just really play with a lot of confidence and they really play poised, so we've got our work cut out for us."
While still young, WKU got a shot of experience with the return of all-conference forward Raneem Elgedawy for its last series against Marshall. The Herd blew out the Lady Toppers 81-54 in the first meeting, but WKU won 69-60 in the second of its C-USA-designated rivalry series.
"That's the key, is we have a little bit of a roller coaster, up and down, with some of the young kids," Collins said. "It's not just game-to-game, it's almost quarter-to-quarter and sometimes possession-to-possession, even in practice. Getting them to even out just their mindset – if something's really good, you've still got to come down and play defense again, you've still got to come down and execute on offense again, and if something's bad, you've still got to come down and play defense again.
"Getting them in that place where they can just kind of be consistent and play better, that's where we are. I think we're getting closer to that."
Elgedawy had 17 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench in the loss to Marshall, and 20 points and five rebounds in the win after moving back into a starting role. Collins said she gives the rest of the team a different confidence on the floor as well. Meral Abdelgawad and Hope Sivori each finished in double figures in the win, with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
"That's the difference right now between winning and losing for us, is having more than one scoring," Collins said. "When we struggled even in the second game at Louisiana Tech, we struggled because we just couldn't put points on the board. The defense isn't perfect, but it's good, it's better than it's been. Rebounding isn't perfect, but it's improving, and what we need right now is we need some of those field goal percentages to go up."
The Lady Toppers rank last in C-USA in scoring offense at 57.9 points per game, but MTSU is 12th of the 14 league schools in scoring defense, allowing 71.2 points per game.
WKU is currently scheduled to follow this weekend's series with a two-game tilt at Old Dominion on Jan. 29 and 30.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (7-4, 5-1) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (3-7, 2-2)
6 p.m. Friday/Saturday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
MIDDLE TENNESSEE
Anastasia Hayes, g, 5-7, r-jr. (27.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Aislynn Hayes, g, 5-6, so. (16.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg); Alexis Whittington, f, 5-11, jr. (9.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg); Deja Cage, g, 5-8, r-sr. (11.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg); Courtney Whitson, f, 6-0, so. (9.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Myriah Haywood, g, 5-11, r-so. (7.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Fatou Pouye, f, 6-0, sr. (12.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, jr. (9.1 ppg, 8.4 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, sr. (18.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg); Hope Sivori, g, 5-5, fr. (9.2 ppg, 3.8 apg).
Television
ESPN+/WKU PBS Friday, ESPN+ Saturday
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM in BG
Coaches
Rick Insell (368-134, 16th season; 368-134 overall), Middle Tennessee; Greg Collins (45-29, third season; 45-29 overall), WKU.
Series record
Middle Tennessee leads the series 43-33 (Middle Tennessee won the last meeting in double overtime 108-103 on Feb. 29 in Murfreesboro, Tenn.).
Last time out
Middle Tennessee lost 69-61 at home to Southern Miss on Saturday; WKU won 69-60 at home against Marshall on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.