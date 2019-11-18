Greg Collins pointed to one reason without hesitation why his team has had such a large margin of victory in its three wins this season.
Maturity.
Western Kentucky followed a 75-62 win at Mercer with back-to-back 30-plus point victories at E.A. Diddle Arena, including a 93-58 blowout of Central Michigan on Sunday, and hasn't shown any letdown after taking big leads in the second halves of those games.
"We've got Whitney Creech out there and she's pretty mature and Raneem (Elgedawy) has been through some battles and she's pretty mature and Sherry (Porter) has played some now and Dee Givens is in her fifth year as well," the second-year head coach said following Sunday's win. "We've got some mature players out there and they're focused on earning some respect."
Those four appeared in a combined 344 games and had 201 starts between them entering the season. Meral Abdelgawad -- a starter in each of the Lady Toppers' four games this season -- started all 35 games last year.
After suffering a season-opening loss at then-No. 9 Louisville, WKU jumped out to a 12-2 lead early before Mercer battled back to take a 42-41 lead in the third quarter. The two traded baskets, making it a one-point Mercer advantage with 2:14 to play in the period, but a layup from Sandra Skinner with 1:38 to go until the fourth put the Lady Toppers back on top and they wouldn't trail again.
It's the last time WKU has trailed in the second half of a game in its 3-1 start. The Lady Toppers only trailed for 1:24 against Central Michigan and never trailed against Belmont. All three won their respective conferences last year.
The Lady Toppers held off a 9-0 second-quarter Belmont run to take a 40-26 lead into halftime and outscored the Bruins 37-20 in the second half. Central Michigan ended the second quarter with a 7-0 run to cut WKU's halftime lead to 41-35, but the Lady Toppers outscored the Chippewas 52-23 over the final two quarters.
"It says that we're tough. We're not just going to give in to the other team if they started making a little comeback like Central Michigan did," Givens said following Sunday's win. "It just shows that we're tough and we're not here to just beat teams by four or five points, we're here to blow you out."
WKU has increased its point production in each of its four games this season and Sunday's total was the highest since scoring 94 in a 12-point win at Florida International in January. Givens has led the team in scoring in both of its home contests, scoring 24 and 21 points in those games. Creech, Porter and Elgedawy have all finished with double-figure scoring in those games.
"I think (the offense is) clicking because we're not really worried about our offense because we know we can score. We're worried about defense," Givens said. "When we huddle, that's what I always say, 'Defense first. Defense first.' Then we know our offense is going to come."
Central Michigan entered Sunday's game averaging 84 points per game this season and averaged 80.5 last year. WKU allowed only one 3-pointer in the second half against the Chippewas, after allowing them to go 5-for-8 in the first half. It's the only second-half 3-pointer the team has allowed in its three wins, with Mercer, Belmont and Central Michigan going a combined 1-for-18 from beyond the arc in the final two quarters.
"There's a trend around the country where there are people playing a lot of five-out, five guards and we're going to play post players, because, if you look at the teams that win championships, they have post players," Collins said. "Our job is to figure out how we're going to guard those teams that play five guards or five 3-point shooters and we're getting a little bit better at it. Each time we do this, we're a little bit better."
The Lady Toppers outrebounded Mercer 51-27 and have dominated the boards in the second half at home. WKU had a plus-12 rebounding differential in the second half against Belmont and a plus-22 rebounding differential in the second half against Central Michigan.
Leads in both games at Diddle have grown to 37 points late in the fourth quarter, even with bench players in. Myriah Haywood, Sandra Skinner and Fatou Pouye have each played at least 12 minutes in both blowouts and Hya Haywood has seen over four minutes in those contests. De'Myla Brown also played 4:38 Sunday and had six points.
"They know we keep track of the score 0-0 when they go in, so they know they're being held accountable for their own production and not to ride somebody else's coattails," Collins said.
The second-half dominance has helped WKU to a 3-1 start and a 2-0 start at home for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The Lady Toppers will return to action Sunday at Diddle to take on Little Rock -- the fifth straight opponent to open the season that appeared in last year's NCAA Tournament.
"Had you told me we'd be 3-1, I wouldn't know that. I believed in what we were doing, I believed we were doing things the right way. I didn't know if it would kick in now, later. I didn't know if it would have kicked in sooner," Collins said. "Right now they're feeling confident in what we're doing."
