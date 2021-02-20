The Western Kentucky women’s soccer team earned a 4-0 shutout victory on the road on Saturday against Southern Illinois to improve to 1-1-0 on the season.
“I am so happy for our players,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “It’s obviously been a challenging year for everyone. Having our last three matches canceled and really not being able to train this week, I just wasn’t sure what to expect today. While there are plenty of lessons to be learned from the match, I am proud of the resiliency and determination we showed. It’s also exciting to see the production we are getting from our freshmen, and I was particularly glad to see Izzy (Isidora) Pekez back on the field after a long absence. We now turn our attention to the start of a very competitive conference race.”
The Lady Toppers’ four goals were the most scored by WKU since a 7-1 victory against Alabama A&M on Sept. 15, 2019. WKU improves to 2-0-0 against Southern Illinois all-time.
Annah Hopkins put WKU on the scoreboard first with a goal in the fifth minute. Ambere Barnett put the Lady Toppers ahead 2-0 in the first half with a goal in the 23rd minute, assisted by Avery Jacobsen.
Hopkins got her second goal of the day and extended the lead to 3-0 in the 59th minute with an assist from Barnett and Brina Micheels. Taylor Swartz put the final ball through in the 87th minute with an unassisted goal.
Ashley Kobylinski played all 90 minutes in goal for the Lady Toppers, earning the shutout with four saves in the match. It was her first career clean sheet.
The Lady Toppers will next be in action Friday at Middle Tennessee for its first Conference USA match of the season.
