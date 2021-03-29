The Western Kentucky women's tennis team won its first home match in over four years, defeating UT Martin on Monday 7-0.
The team honored seniors Lisa Friess, Tristen Bryant-Otake and Lauren Joch by sweeping the Skyhawks and improving to 4-11 on the season.
“I think the team played its best match of the season,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “We were all really happy to get Lisa, Tristen and Lauren a win in their last home match.”
The program’s most recent home victory had been a 6-1 decision against Evansville on March 24, 2017, although there were only seven other opportunities at the WKU Tennis Complex for the Lady Toppers in between.
WKU began by winning the doubles point for the 10th time in 15 matches this season. The No. 1 pair of Friess and Cora-Lynn von Dungern secured a 6-1 win, then the No. 3 duo of Bryant-Otake and Joch clinched the opening 1-0 lead with a 6-3 victory.
Friess and von Dungern won their third straight decision to improve to 8-5 together at the top doubles spot, while Bryant-Otake and Joch improved to 6-5 together at the No. 3 position.
After singles losses against UAB on Saturday, the No. 2-6 players in the WKU lineup all bounced back with straight-set wins.
Laura Bernardos led off with a 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 2 to improve her record to a team-best 9-6 on the year. Friess won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6, then Bryant-Otake earned the fourth – and clinching – point for the team with a 6-3, 6-1 result at the No. 4 spot. Joch continued the momentum with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3 and Alexis Cramer added a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 5.
At No. 1, von Dungern saw herself in a battle to UT Martin opponent Jule Streif. Von Dungern lost the first set by a score of 7-5, but bounced back with a 7-5 advantage of her own in set two to knot the match. Then she earned a 10-6 win in the third-set tiebreaker to secure the shutout victory for the Lady Toppers.
It was von Dungern’s third straight singles win over the past four days. She improved her season mark to 7-8 – all at the No. 1 singles spot – and pushed her record in third-set tiebreakers to a perfect 4-0.
WKU’s upcoming match will be a Conference USA showdown with rival Middle Tennessee on Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The Lady Toppers played two neutral-site matches at the location earlier this season, falling to LA Tech by a score of 4-3 and then defeating Southern Miss 5-2. Those results were on March 5 and 6, respectively.