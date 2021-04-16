The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team has signed Alexis Mead, a point guard from California, head coach Greg Collins announced Friday.
“I am very excited to add Alexis to our 2021 class,” Collins said in a news release. “Alexis is a dynamic guard who is very skilled and competitive. She is hard to guard because she can handle the ball, see the floor, deliver the pass and can score.”
Mead is a 5-foot-5 point guard from Moreno Valley, Calif., where she played for Martin Luther King High School and Cal Storm Team Taurasi in AAU.
“She might be small in stature, but do not underestimate this young lady’s heart or drive to win. She’s proven her ability to play with high level players in the largest division in Los Angeles and Southern California,” Collins said in the release.
In her high school career, Mead was a second team All-League selection in her freshman season, and a three-time first team All-League selection in the following years. She was a part of the All-State first team her senior year and a two-time first team all CIF selection. As a freshmen, she broke her high school’s assist record.
She and her AAU club won the national championship in Las Vegas in back-to-back years and she was named the MVP both years. Her high school team made the CIF championship game in the top division of California.
“Alexis has a relentless work ethic and already studies the game. She’ll be a terrific teammate. Lady Topper fans are going to have fun watching Lexi,” Collins said in the release.
Mead will be one of five freshmen on the 2021-22 roster, joining Mace Blevins, Jaylin Foster, Mya Meredith and Jenna Walker.
Those five freshmen will join a solid group of Lady Toppers returning from the 2020-21 season including All-C-USA First Teamer Raneem Elgedawy, C-USA Co-Freshman of the Year Hope Sivori, All-Defensive Team member Meral Abdelgawad and rising sophomores Ally Collett, Selma Kulo, Tori Hunter and Jordan Smith.